Run GenZ Releases Video of Historically Young Lawmakers Inspiring Generation Z to Run for Public Office

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Run GenZ, a brand-new candidate recruitment organization, released a video this week that calls on citizens of Generation Z to seek and run for public office. The promotional video features several Gen Z elected lawmakers and highlights the importance of having young people engaged at the state and local level.

"The most underrepresented demographic in government bodies at every level is Generation Z," said Run GenZ founder and Iowa State Representative Joe Mitchell. Joe went on to explain that "this was the reason I worked with our co-founders to get this organization off the ground. It is imperative that our generation not only has a voice - but also a seat at the table when these policies and legislation - which disproportionately impacts Generation Z - are debated in our state chambers and on our local boards and state legislative chambers."

The video also features Run GenZ Co-Founders State Delegate Caleb Hanna, the youngest African American ever elected to state-level office in United States history; State Rep. Amber Mariano, the youngest State Representative to be elected in the history of the Florida House of Representatives; and State Rep. Joseph Alexander, the youngest Republican to serve in the New Hampshire House of Representatives during his first term.

"Millennials and Gen Z make up the largest voting bloc," said Alexander. "The decisions that are being made today for our nation are falling on our shoulders."

Run GenZ advocates for more young people to get involved in government at all levels by assisting them with district analysis to identify the most viable seat in their area in addition to our first-of-its-kind peer-to-peer mentorship program. "The only way we are going to fix our country is if young people are involved in the process," said State Delegate Caleb Hanna.

Run GenZ is a nonprofit organization that works to empower leaders from Generation Z to take the next step from ACTIVIST to CANDIDATE . The organization officially launched last August and has already assisted in electing Gen Z candidates around the country. In May and June of 2021, Run GenZ assisted in the elections of Clute City Councilmember Erick Aguilar (TX), Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov (NH), City Councilman Nathan Rodriguez (TX), and Kerrville City Councilmember Roman Garcia - the youngest elected official in the state of Texas at the age of 19.

"We're very excited for the release of our new promotional video to spread the word about this amazing organization that State Representative Joseph Mitchell founded. Since I have taken the reigns for Run GenZ as Executive Director, we have received tremendous support and an unprecedented number of applications and interest inquiries. I am beyond proud of the progress we've seen in such a short amount of time," said Run Gen Z Executive Director Mason Morgan. "With over 150 applicants and five major victories since May, we are seeing young people more energized than ever, and we're excited to play a role in helping educate young candidates on the benefits of policies focused on promoting free markets and traditional conservative values - leading our communities and local governments to a more constitutionally focused institution."

To learn more about Run Gen Z and view the promotional video, check out their website at rungenz.com .

