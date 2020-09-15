Run Or Walk Virtually To Help Save Elephants

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due the Covid-19 pandemic, the Saving the Elephants Run/Walk, normally held in Central Park in November, will be held virtually this year from September 19th-26th for the safety and comfort of our participants. This year you can run or walk wherever you are to help save elephants from poaching and habitat destruction (register here).

"Very worryingly and directly due to the current pandemic poaching numbers are rising again. Equally concerning is that donations are not incoming as per normal years, international tourists are not visiting Africa with their conservation dollars," says Zambezi Elephant Fund (ZEF) Co-founders John and Nicci Stevens.

At least 33,000 elephants are killed each year due to poaching across Africa .

. By registering, you are providing a ranger and his family with a month's worth of dry rations.

If you and two friends register, ZEF will be able to plant 100 trees to aid habitat restoration in the Zambezi Valley.

If you and four friends register, ZEF will be able to equip a team of Human-Wildlife Coexistence Officers with radio and GPS technology.

If a group of 20 register, this will cover one month of running costs for an anti-poaching vehicle, including driver salary, fuel, repairs and maintenance.

"It is unfortunate that we can't be together in person for the run this year yet your participation in this virtual event will help raise critical dollars for Zambezi Elephant Fund during this extremely challenging time," says STER founder Laura Robertson.

About the Saving the Elephants Run:

The Saving the Elephants Run was started in 2013 to raise funds and awareness for the plight of the African elephant. The event draws hundreds of runners and walkers passionate about saving these gentle giants. Visit www.savingtheelephantsrun.org for further information.

About the Zambezi Elephant Fund:

The Zambezi Elephant Fund (ZEF) works collaboratively with the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority, NGOs and the private sector to develop, implement and manage: anti-poaching operations, field equipment and supplies for rangers and support teams, anti-poaching ranger training, conservation security planning and implementation, information systems and networking, technology and systems for anti-poaching operations, community livelihood programs, habitat restoration initiatives, and education and awareness delivery. Visit www.zambezielephantfund.org for further information.

