Run, Recover, Rejuvenate: New Global Study From Westin Hotels & Resorts Reveals Heightened Interest in Fitness Recovery for the Body, Mind & Soul, as Post-Pandemic Self-Care Reigns Supreme

BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Westin Hotels & Resorts , part of Marriott Bonvoy's 30 extraordinary brands and the global hospitality leader in wellness for more than a decade, unveils a new global study that shows the impact of running and recovery during the pandemic as a means for self-care, just in time for Global Running Day. With 45% of respondents saying that focusing on their well-being has given them a new lease on life, Westin is evolving its industry-leading well-being program to bring world-class recovery solutions to travelers' fingertips as travel starts to resume.

Westin Unveils Partnership with Run Recovery Technology Leader Hyperice to Support a 360-Degree Well-Being Regimen

Westin has joined forces with Hyperice , the expert in recovery technology that strives to provide the innovation to help people move better and feel their best, to debut bespoke Hypervolt recovery stations in the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® fitness studios at select Westin hotels across the U.S. – in San Francisco, Napa, New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago and more – beginning July 1. This first-ever exclusive hotel offering features a complimentary, state-of-the-art recovery system using Hypervolt percussion devices to help guests warm up or recover after a workout, long flight or meeting, and to massage away stress and tension. The Hypervolt is a handheld percussion massage device that delivers targeted pulses of pressure to care for muscles, accelerate warmup and recovery, and help maintain flexibility and range of motion. Westin guests can also download the Hyperice App to tap into guided warm up, recovery and body maintenance routines, and follow along with sessions led by top athletes, trainers and wellness professionals.

"The pandemic was a wake-up call around the importance of taking care of the mind, body and soul. In fact, more than half of global adultsi (52%) said they are putting more emphasis on self-care now compared to before the pandemic, and more than a third of runnersii (39%) believe run recovery is as important for mental health as it is for physical health," said Jason Nuell, Senior Vice President, Premium Brands, Marriott International. "When it comes to feeling your best, we know that the way you move is just as important as the way you recover. With this in mind, we partnered with Hyperice to help travelers accelerate their recovery and optimize their well-being in a holistic way."

Good for Your Muscles, Great for Your Mind: New Global Study Finds that Run Recovery & Self-Care Are the New Non-Negotiables for a Healthy Wellness Routine

In the past year, there has been a resurgence of interest in running. Since the onset of the pandemic, 47% of those who have run during the pandemic said they went running or jogging more than they did previously, and more than half of these respondents (51%) said that running or jogging helped with their mental well-being during the pandemic.

What has also emerged from the pandemic is new interest in recovery and self-care. Increasingly, people are discovering and prioritizing recovery and self-care - from stretching, meditating, eating healthy and sleep - as an essential step in their integrative wellness regimen. The study found that:

More than a third (36%) of total respondents said that the pandemic has made them realize the importance of mental health and well-being

Nearly two-thirds of respondents (65%) plan to continue to focus on self-care post-pandemic

22% of runners have seen a positive impact on their running capability since incorporating recovery into their routine, and nearly one fourth of total respondents (24%) said they want to continue to focus on rest and recovery after exercising once the pandemic has passed

Nearly one fifth of runners (18%) said they would make more time for recovery after running if they had the right tools

More than two-thirds (72%) of total respondents believe a good night's sleep is important for physical and mental well-being

Furthermore, as life and travel resume, 15% of respondents are planning to maintain their fitness/wellness regimen when on the road again.

"The Hypervolt is engineered to the standards of the world's best athletes, found in the training centers and sidelines of major professional sports leagues and relied on by elite trainers around the globe," said Jim Huether, CEO, Hyperice. "We're excited to now bring this premium wellness experience to Westin hotels through a new one-of-a-kind partnership, designed to help guests feel their best, recover and travel well."

This Global Running Day, Westin is Calling on Runners Around the World to Go the Extra Mile for a Chance to Win a Westin Run Recovery Kit Featuring a Hypervolt

This Global Running Day, Westin wants to hear what motivates runners of all levels to rise and move well each day - from getting to explore a new destination on-foot, connecting with others on a group run or the sense of achievement that comes from going that extra mile. On June 2, Westin is encouraging people to nominate a person who motivates them to move well on the brand's global Instagram and Facebook channels for a chance to win a Westin Run Recovery Kit featuring a Hyperice Hypervolt (valued at $349) and items from the Westin Store to help support healthy recovery after a workout, including their signature Westin Lavender Balm, a Westin-branded water bottle, and more. For sweepstakes details, please visit: http://westinglobalrunningday.dja.com/

Westin's Run Concierges will Pump Up Your Pace, While RunWESTIN Maps will Help You Run Like a Local

As hospitality's leader in wellness, Westin empowers guests to maintain their wellness routines on the road. Westin boasts more than 225 Run Concierges globally who provide travelers of all running levels with the opportunity to have a running partner for individual runs and also host group runs. Since running in a new city can be difficult, RunWESTIN™ Maps were created to help travelers run like a local, with curated scenic routes based on preferred distance. On Global Running Day this year, Westin Hotels around the world will be hosting socially distanced runs, complemented by on-property activations that speak to the brand's three key pillars to Move Well, Sleep Well and Eat Well, promoting a 360-degree approach to well-being.

To learn more about wellness at Westin, please visit https://westin.marriott.com/ Join the conversation @westin and #runwestin.

About Westin Hotels & Resorts:

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 220 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly Bed, a game-changing gear lending program, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT™ Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings, and more. Stay connected to Westin on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Hyperice:

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com.

iMethodology: All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 5181 adults aged 18+ in the US, UK, Japan and China. Fieldwork was undertaken between 12th - 18th May 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all adults in each market (aged 18+).

iiAdults who indicated running/jogging before and/or during the pandemic

