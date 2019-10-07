Run the World for Mental Health, First Worldwide Virtual 5K, Celebrates & Supports World Mental Health Day October 10

DELAFIELD, Wis., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Run the World for Mental Health, the first worldwide virtual 5K, is set for October 10, World Mental Health Day, in support of those with mental health illnesses. Runners from across the globe will complete a 5K from their own location, the proceeds of which benefit the AB Korkor Foundation for Mental Health.

Run the World for Mental Health's purpose is to emphasize the prevalence of mental health diagnoses and the difficulties that individuals around the world face navigating mental health care. By inviting participants worldwide, Run the World for Mental Health seeks to promote its central message: mental health and physical health are connected, and it's only together that the world can be made a better place for those suffering with mental illnesses.

"One person cannot change the state of mental healthcare alone," said Dr. Korkor, founder of the AB Korkor Foundation for Mental Health. "But together, across the world, we can make a difference. This virtual 5K is one way for individuals to spark measurable positive change."

International partners of the Run the World Virtual 5K include Africa's Mental Health Matters and Humanity Crew. National partners include Wellspring for Mental Health Recovery, Philadelphia Mental Health Center and Mental Health Minnesota.

Participants receive an official race T-shirt, finisher's medal, silicone wristband and customizable race bib. The first 100 registrants also receive a Run the World drawstring backpack.

Registration is now open for Run the World for Mental Health Virtual 5K.

Registration and additional details on the Run the World Virtual 5K can be found at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/24761/run-the-world-for-mental-health-virtual-5k.

The AB Korkor Foundation for Mental Health will post updates to their social media channels (@KorkorFdn). Participants should use the hashtag #5kRunTheWorld.

About AB Korkor Foundation for Mental Health

The AB Korkor Foundation for Mental Health (www.adelbkorkorfoundation.org) is a non-profit organization established to support organizations working toward solutions for mental health issues and organizations helping those who suffer from mental health illnesses. Founded by Dr. Korkor in 2016, the AB Korkor Foundation seeks to educate on the epidemic of mental health in America. The AB Korkor Foundation organizes the annual Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health.

