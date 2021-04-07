Run, Walk, Move in USO's 2021 Virtual Race Series

ARLINGTON, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) invites participants of all fitness levels to run, walk or move however they choose as part of its inaugural 2021 Virtual Race Series to show appreciation for the American military and their service to the United States.

Four races are scheduled from April through November:

April 24-30 – USO Spring Break 5K (Registration is currently open.)

– USO (Registration is currently open.) July 1-5 – USO Four on the 4th 4 Miler (Registration opens late April.)

– USO 4 Miler (Registration opens late April.) Sept. 1-6 – USO Run for Brave 5K (Registration opens early July.)

– USO (Registration opens early July.) Nov. 20-28 – USO Trot for the Troops 5K (Registration opens late September.)

"Our 2021 Virtual Race Series presents an opportunity for people around the world to support the military community during a challenging time," said USO Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes. "Despite a global pandemic, the USO is virtually bringing people together to give more than thanks for all those who serve."

The public is invited to register and participate in these worldwide events, providing a great way to be a Force Behind the Forces® and strengthen our service members and their families who sacrifice so much for our nation. Individuals and families can run, walk, skip, jump, swim or bike their way to races of varying lengths, putting their fitness efforts toward a good cause.

Each race participant will receive a downloadable bib, T-shirt, and finisher medal. Those who register for all four races in the USO 2021 Virtual Race Series no later than each race's end date will receive a commemorative wall hook to proudly display all the race medals.

Participants also have the option to donate a race, and the USO will give a complimentary registration to a military service member. Check out the individual USO Virtual Race Series pages for more information.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

