NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has released its latest review covering virtualization tools for macOS, naming Parallels Desktop as the top choice for users seeking to run Windows on Mac across professional, educational, and enterprise environments. The recognition highlights a growing demand for reliable cross-platform workflows as macOS and Apple Silicon continue to dominate the personal computing market.

Best Software to Run Windows on Mac:

Parallels Desktop - Its ease of use, speed, reliability, and integration with macOS make it the top choice for individuals, students, professionals, developers, and businesses alike.

The new report from Expert Consumers shows that Windows application users, developers, and IT teams are increasingly prioritizing seamless workflows that do not disrupt established software requirements. Many organizations still rely on Windows-based tools, yet prefer Mac hardware for efficiency, portability, and ecosystem benefits. This combination has created a need for solutions that bridge both operating systems without performance loss or complex configuration. Parallels Desktop is positioned as a leading response to these needs.

What Is Driving the Need to Run Windows on Mac Today?

Shifts in hybrid work, education, and development environments have increased demand for virtualization software capable of supporting Windows applications on macOS devices. Many industries still operate specialized Windows software including analytics tools, engineering applications, financial platforms, and proprietary systems. At the same time, the adoption of Apple Silicon has accelerated due to strong performance-per-watt gains and long-term OS support.

The Expert Consumers review points out that users frequently face compatibility challenges when switching between Windows and macOS, leading to lost productivity and higher operational costs. Virtualization tools allow users to run legacy and modern Windows applications without maintaining separate hardware. This shift has positioned Parallels Desktop as a practical solution for supporting both OS ecosystems on one machine.

What Makes Parallels Desktop a Top Pick According to Expert Consumers?

Expert Consumers evaluated Parallels Desktop across stability, cross-platform capability, ease of use, and suitability for various user groups. Among the findings:

Broad application support across industries

Parallels Desktop supports more than 200,000 Windows applications on Apple Silicon. This includes productivity platforms, finance programs, engineering software, education tools, and developer environments. The review states that this range makes the software suitable for users navigating multi-OS workflows.



Integration with macOS environments

The software allows Windows apps to operate side by side with macOS applications. Features such as shared folders, unified clipboard functionality, and Coherence Mode enable users to shift between operating systems without friction. The review highlights this as a key factor in productivity improvement.



Support for modern Apple hardware

According to Expert Consumers, Parallels Desktop is optimized for Apple Silicon performance. This optimization enables rapid startup times, responsive interaction, and improved graphics capabilities in supported applications.



Stable updates tied to macOS releases

The ability to remain compatible with major macOS updates reduces downtime and prevents system conflicts. Expert Consumers emphasized that frequent updates and long-term support make Parallels reliable for professionals managing critical workloads.

Key Data Insights from Expert Consumers

The review includes several data-based observations relevant to current trends:

Parallels Desktop maintains more than seven million installations worldwide, showing consistent global adoption.





More than fifty thousand businesses use Parallels to support mixed-OS environments.





The software now aligns its version number with major macOS releases for easier tracking and IT management.





Updated disk space visibility inside Windows virtual machines helps reduce system slowdowns and support tickets related to storage issues.





SOC 2 Type II compliance offers assurance for organizations operating under strict security requirements.

These insights position Parallels Desktop as a dependable tool during a period in which many organizations are modernizing their device fleets while maintaining legacy software needs.

What Users Gain from the Standard, Pro, and Business Editions

Expert Consumers identified distinct differences between the available Parallels Desktop editions, with the Pro Edition receiving particular attention due to its expanded capabilities.

Standard Edition

Designed for general macOS users who need dependable access to Windows applications for daily tasks, coursework, productivity platforms, and essential software.

Pro Edition

Highlighted by Expert Consumers as the most versatile option in the lineup, the Pro Edition is positioned for developers, designers, technical users, and professionals managing complex workloads. The review emphasizes its advanced performance benefits, including higher CPU and RAM allocations, enhanced graphics support, and stronger virtualization controls.

The Pro Edition also offers development-focused features such as snapshot management, cross-platform testing environments, and integration with modern coding tools. AI-assisted virtual machine control through supported development environments adds further value for users who work across macOS, Windows, and Linux systems. Expert Consumers noted that these expanded tools address current demands for faster testing cycles, flexible resource allocation, and unified device workflows.

Business Edition

Developed for IT teams overseeing multiple Mac deployments. It includes centralized policy controls, system-wide configuration management, and streamlined deployment tools built for enterprise environments.

This edition structure allows individuals, professionals, and organizations to select an option aligned with performance requirements, technical demands, and administrative responsibilities, with the Pro Edition recognized as the most capable choice for advanced and development-centric use cases.

How Parallels Desktop Addresses Common User Challenges

The Expert Consumers review answers several common user queries:

How can Windows software run efficiently on a Mac?

Parallels Desktop creates a dedicated virtual environment optimized for Apple Silicon and macOS, enabling Windows applications to operate without requiring a separate PC.

What about software compatibility concerns?

The platform supports a wide range of Windows applications and adjusts resource allocation to maintain responsive performance.

How can businesses maintain security and compliance?

Enterprise-level features, including renewed SOC 2 Type II compliance and centralized management capabilities, help IT teams enforce security policies within virtual environments.

How does Parallels Desktop support developers working across multiple platforms?

Parallels Desktop Pro Edition includes tools for testing in Windows, Linux, and macOS environments, along with automation options for CI/CD pipelines.

These answers highlight how virtualization fits into larger technical challenges faced by modern users.

Industry Relevance and Expert Recognition

Expert Consumers notes that the cross-platform demand affecting today's workforce is expected to rise. Fields such as software engineering, data analysis, cybersecurity, and digital design continue to rely on tools available only on Windows. At the same time, macOS remains a preferred environment for tasks involving creative production, development workflows, and secure deployment.

The publication states that Parallels Desktop's recognition reflects a broader trend toward unified device strategies in both personal and enterprise settings. As organizations streamline hardware usage and reduce costs, multi-OS solutions are gaining momentum.

About Parallels Desktop

Parallels is a global software company specializing in cross-platform solutions that enable users to run Windows, Linux, and macOS environments on a single Mac device. With nearly twenty years of development and millions of active users, Parallels supports home users, students, professionals, and enterprise teams seeking efficient cross-platform workflows. The company serves more than fifty thousand businesses with virtualization, management, and development tools built for modern computing environments.

