Run Your Nonprofit Like a Boss: Summit for Nonprofit Growth and Sustainability 2024

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you running your nonprofit organization, or is it running you? Join the experts at the Chicago nonprofit management firm Big Buzz Idea Group on March 14 at DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus for a day-long immersive workshop and learn how to run your nonprofit like a business.

Register today for the Summit for Nonprofit Growth and Sustainability and master how to maximize your success with a deep dive into business fundamentals that every organization should apply at the core of their operations: strategy and goals, finances and budgeting, human resources, organizational culture and leadership.

Does your nonprofit suffer from disorganization, a revolving door of employees requiring time and training, lack of time and growth, leadership droughts involving the board and staff or unaligned leadership?

Many nonprofit leaders and board members do not know that an experienced and knowledgeable team exists and is ready to help their organization run more successfully. As Big Buzz Idea Group prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall, we invite everyone running a nonprofit organization in the Chicagoland area to attend this workshop. Attendees will walk away with two decades worth of valuable insights into operating a sustainable and impactful nonprofit.

What: Big Buzz Idea Group Summit For Nonprofit Growth and Sustainability

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time: 9:30 am – 2:30 pm CST

– Where: DePaul University Lincoln Park Student Center, 2250 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago

Cost: $149 per person (includes lunch)

The key takeaways will include:

A simple strategic plan formula that can be immediately implemented to keep your Board, staff and committees rowing in the same direction.

Importance of goal setting for growth.

Financial best practices.

Things to consider when creating your budget.

HR basics to find the right employee(s).

Interviewing overview to confirm if candidates are a good fit.

A look at the culture of your organization and steps you can take to protect it or change it.

Tools for you to identify what type of leadership your association needs.

Tips for securing new candidates to join your Board of Directors.

Level up your nonprofit today and learn how to run the organization like a business. Register at bigbuzzideagroup.com/summit.

