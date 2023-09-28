Runa Study Explores Consumers' Frustrations With Rewards, Finding That Most Americans Can't Spend Them As They Want

News provided by

Runa

28 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

At a time when rewards are most in need, 50% of people are dissatisfied by having limited to no choice in how they receive the value they earn

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Runa, the digital value infrastructure for instant global B2C payouts, today released "From Points to Purchases", a report assessing how consumers leverage rewards and loyalty programs in inflationary times. The study delves into the realm of rewards programs, assessing levels of consumer satisfaction, and exploring the underlying motivations that drive engagement.

The report sheds light on multiple aspects of reward programs that frequently frustrate consumers, demonstrating the need for programs to modernize in order to meet customers' expectations. Among US reward program participants, half (50%) expressed increasing frustration at the lack of choice in how they receive their rewards. Additionally, 38% identified the challenges they encounter in earning rewards as a primary source of dissatisfaction. Other common causes of frustration include the difficulty of redeeming rewards (32%), and that rewards are not meaningful or substantial (31%).

As consumers become more budget-conscious amidst the turbulent economic climate and rising costs, they are increasingly cautious about where, when, and how much they spend. In this context, widespread dissatisfaction with rewards programs is particularly relevant, especially given that nearly 60% of rewards program participants intend to rely increasingly on rewards to offset rising expenses within the next 12 months. This percentage is even higher among millennials and Gen Z customers (64% and 62% respectively).

More than 50% of participants encounter difficulties in spending rewards according to their preferences, underscoring how consumers possess large quantities of untapped digital value that remains inaccessible for them to use as they see fit. Enabling individuals to unlock their unused digital value is crucial in order for them to use their rewards as a means of cutting costs and increasing their financial flexibility.

"In today's economic climate, in which consumers seek ways to make their assets go further, the freedom to choose where and how they spend becomes even more crucial," said Aron Alexander, CEO and Founder of Runa. "Stored digital value earned by reward program participants can help consumers bridge financial gaps, and the fact that much of this value is inaccessible is a clear shortcoming of reward programs today. Businesses must recognize the necessity of transforming the rewards they pay out into a more liquid, 'cash-like' form, in order to unlock their potential and adapt to the evolving preferences of consumers."

The vast majority of consumers (90%) believe that rewards programs have played a significant role in enhancing their overall customer experience. This statistic illuminates that reward programs have the potential to positively impact customer-brand relationships, further highlighting the need for reward programs to dovetail more closely with customers' expectations in order to become even more impactful.

Other key findings in the study include:

  • Grocery stores are the preferred place to earn rewards for Gen X and older participants, while Gen Z showed a preference for online retailers. 42% of Gen Z participants also prefer earning rewards from cashback apps.
  • Gender differences impact reward usage. More women than men use rewards when making purchases. 38% of women consistently use rewards for purchases compared to 31% of men. Women also prefer to cash out their rewards in smaller amounts compared to men, with 60% of women cashing out for amounts lower than $25.
  • Across all age groups, the most prominent reason cited for satisfaction with rewards programs is the tangible value they provide for money, with 61% of respondents highlighting this aspect.

The data for From Points to Purchases was gathered in July 2023, drawing insights from 1,200 reward and loyalty program participants in the US, aged between 18-60 years. All participants in the survey are actively engaged in at least one rewards program.

About Runa

Runa is a digital value infrastructure that enables people to pay and get paid by anyone, anywhere, instantly. The Runa network reaches more than 1 billion people and connects merchants, organizations, and individuals for fast, affordable, and data-rich payouts in more than 30 countries and 20 currencies. 

Organizations of all types rely on Runa's infrastructure to power the movement of digital value and better serve their constituents. Runa provides direct connections to its network partners, enabling value to move more efficiently and economically than legacy solutions. Thousands of the world's top brands use Runa to reward, incentivize, and disburse funds.

Runa is headquartered in London with a globally distributed team. Our investors include Element Ventures, CommerzVentures, Clocktower Ventures, Volution Capital, AlbionVC, and SAP

For more information, visit runa.io.

Media Contact

Ben Crome
Headline Media
[email protected]
UK: +44 7481 249328

SOURCE Runa

Also from this source

Runa Study Demonstrates Enduring Popularity of Rewards and Loyalty Points, but Reveals Misalignment between Consumers and Companies

Runa (formerly WeGift) Launches to Empower Individuals and Businesses to Unlock Digital Value

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.