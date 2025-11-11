Runbuk Clarifies: The Original 777 World Marathon Challenge®

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Marathon Challenge (WMC), also known as 7 Marathons 7 Continents 7 Days®, is the original 777 challenge, first staged in 2015. Runbuk continues to deliver the challenge at the highest professional standard, introducing modern timing systems, enhanced logistics, and world-class race execution.

The starting line at a World Marathon Challenge race.

"The World Marathon Challenge has always been the original event of its kind," said Becca Pizzi, Race Director of the 777 Challenge. "The 2025 WMC was successfully executed by Team Runbuk, with new world records set, further cementing the event's prestige and credibility."

A Decade of Standards and Firsts

Original event (2015): WMC established the modern template for running seven full marathons across seven continents in seven days.

Only annual event of its kind: Seven official marathon-distance races - now with modern timing systems under Runbuk's management - across seven continents in seven days.

Antarctica first: The challenge begins within the Antarctic Circle, a defining hallmark of the event.

Recognized finisher community: Athletes who complete this extraordinary 777 challenge are welcomed into the exclusive Intercontinental Marathon Club®.

"Our team has refined every aspect of the challenge - from Antarctic operations to intercontinental flight coordination and marathon compliance on each continent - ensuring an experience that balances adventure with professionalism," added Pizzi. "The World Marathon Challenge remains the trusted, original path for runners seeking this extraordinary feat."

Beyond the World Marathon Challenge: A Proven Expedition Portfolio

Runbuk's mission is to help athletes explore the world through running, delivering races in some of the planet's most remote environments with specialist logistics partners. The company also organizes the North Pole Marathon® ("World's Coolest Marathon®"), Antarctic Ice Marathon®, Antarctic Ice Ultra™, Aurora Marathon®, and Volcano Marathon®, among others.

About Runbuk

Runbuk is dedicated to creating world-class marathon experiences across the globe - from the remote wilderness of Antarctica to the top of the world at the North Pole. Partnering with leading logistics experts, Runbuk delivers safe, professionally organized events in extreme locations, including the World Marathon Challenge, Antarctic Ice Marathon, and North Pole Marathon.

