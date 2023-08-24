Rune Labs and Aspen Neuroscience Collaborate to Deeply Characterize Symptom Activity in Parkinson's Disease (PD) for Upcoming Trial-Ready Cohort Screening Study

Rune Labs' StriveStudy clinical development platform will enable cell therapy company Aspen to remotely collect real-time, longitudinal patient data 

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rune Labs, a precision neurology software and data platform company, and Aspen Neuroscience Inc., an autologous cell therapy biotechnology company, today announced a collaboration that enables Aspen to utilize Rune Labs' StriveStudy clinical development platform. The partners will use StriveStudy, a digital health technology platform for clinical trials, to remotely collect patient data in Aspen's non-interventional Trial-Ready Cohort Screening Study. This study will provide a comprehensive view of disease for potential participants in Aspen's Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating the company's personalized cell therapy candidate, ANPD001, for people with moderate to severe Parkinson's Disease (PD).

"By collecting objective, continuous data longitudinally, our collaboration with Aspen signifies a new way to gain a complete, overall view of disease and evaluate treatment benefit, supplementing information gathered from in-person clinical visits," said Brian Pepin, CEO of Rune Labs. "The visionary team at Aspen recognizes the importance of understanding each trial participant's unique experience of Parkinson's disease made possible through high frequency data collection from our low burden technology. We're excited to work with Aspen's high-caliber team and help them bring a much-needed therapy to patients in need."

Through StriveStudy, the partners will remotely collect data sources directly from Rune Labs' FDA-cleared platform, StrivePD on the Apple Watch. Rune Labs will compile PD symptom data, global activity such as daily steps, medication tracking and compliance, and other data relevant to the patient's well-being.

"Real-time, long-term patient data generated from the cutting-edge StriveStudy platform, will allow us to capture crucial information as we continue to develop our personalized cell therapy," said Damien McDevitt, Ph.D., CEO and President of Aspen Neuroscience. "Using StriveStudy with our Trial-Ready Cohort Screening Study participants initially will provide us with a better understanding of our patients before we begin our Phase 1/2a clinical trial. We look forward to working closely with Rune to bring a potentially transformative treatment to PD patients."

Rune Labs' clinical trial platform, StriveStudy, is available to biopharmaceutical companies developing therapies to treat movement disorders. Learn more about services included in StriveStudy here.  

About Rune Labs
Rune Labs is a software and data analytics company for precision neurology, supporting care delivery and therapy development. StrivePD is the company's care delivery ecosystem for Parkinson's disease, enabling patients and clinicians to better manage Parkinson's by providing access to curated dashboards summarizing a range of patient data sources, and by connecting patients to clinical trials. For therapeutics development, biopharma and medical device companies leverage Rune's technology, network of engaged clinicians and patients, and large longitudinal real-world datasets to expedite development programs. The company has received financial backing from leading investors such as Eclipse Ventures, DigiTx, TruVenturo and Moment Ventures. For more information, please visit runelabs.io and strive.group.

About Aspen Neuroscience
Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on personalized (autologous)regenerative medicine. The company is developing patient-derived iPSCs to create personalized cell therapies that address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson's disease and extending across the brain and affected organs.

A leading iPSC platform company, Aspen combines stem cell biology with the latest artificial intelligence and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and optimize iPSC-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and QC. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.  

