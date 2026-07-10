Runestone Partners With Raidiant To Power Gender-Inclusive 'Calling All Heroes' Overwatch Series

Global esports data provider Runestone enters the Overwatch® Esports ecosystem for the first time, partnering with Raidiant on "Calling All Heroes."

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Runestone, the global esports data infrastructure provider, announces a strategic partnership with Raidiant, the premier women-led esports production and gaming events agency. Under the agreement, Runestone will serve as an Official Partner of Raidiant and as Official Associate Partner for the upcoming Calling All Heroes (CAH) tournaments scheduled for August and September 2026. This collaboration marks Runestone's first entry into the Overwatch competitive ecosystem as part of its ongoing mission to build data technology for esports communities.

Runestone x Raidiant

First launched in September 2022 Calling All Heroes is a gender-inclusivity initiative designed to empower Overwatch's underrepresented communities through high-level competitive play and community connection. Officially supported by Blizzard and Raidiant, the series is broadcasted directly on official Overwatch Esports and Raidiant channels, serving as a critical platform for competitive equity.

Building on a breakout year where the Calling All Heroes 2025 captured a peak of 62,000 concurrent viewers, the 2026 circuit introduces a three-phase format designed to lower barriers to entry. The competition will progress from an open Swiss regular season into an eight-team playoff, culminating in the multi-weekend Calling All Heroes Raidiant Series 2026 Championship featuring a prize pool of $40,000.

"We're thrilled to partner with Runestone and welcome them into the Calling All Heroes community," said Heather Mumm, Founder of Raidiant and Executive Producer of Calling All Heroes. "Calling All Heroes has always been powered by a passionate, highly engaged fanbase and a deeply competitive player community. Runestone's data and engagement tools give us new ways to better understand, serve and activate that audience, while their support helps us to continue creating meaningful opportunities for underrepresented communities in esports."

"Entering the Overwatch ecosystem for the first time through Calling All Heroes is a perfect alignment of our core values," said Michael Schwartz, Head of Partnerships at Runestone. "We are proud to be supporting esports communities at every level, ensuring these incredibly talented players have the backing and visibility they deserve in a market that continues to grow and diversify."

The Calling All Heroes 2026 action kicks off this July, with live tournament coverage available across official Overwatch Esports and Raidiant broadcast channels.

About Runestone

Runestone is a data and engagement infrastructure that transforms live esports into interactive, data-driven experiences. Using real-time in-game information sourced directly from tournament organizers and publishers, Runestone delivers fast, accurate overlays and analytics that elevate broadcasts, deepen fan engagement, and unlock meaningful operational insights. Committed to transparency and competitive integrity, Runestone also monitors matches for suspicious activity to protect fair play and strengthen trust across the esports ecosystem.

Learn more at runestone.gg

About Raidiant

Raidiant is a women-founded and women-led esports production company creating competitive tournaments, live broadcasts, and creator-driven content experiences across the gaming industry. Founded in 2021, Raidiant is known for building impactful programs that elevate women and underrepresented voices in gaming while also producing high-quality co-ed events and entertainment for global audiences.

From grassroots community activations to large-scale tournament productions, Raidiant has partnered with leading publishers, brands, and creators to deliver authentic experiences that connect deeply with players and fans alike. With a focus on storytelling, innovation, and inclusive competition, Raidiant continues to shape the future of esports and gaming culture.

To learn more, visit Raidiant.gg or follow @RaidiantGG on social media.

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SOURCE Raidiant