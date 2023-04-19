RUNHOOD Introduces the NEW RALLYE 1200, Delivering More Power Than Ever Before

Innovative portable power station company releases most powerful model yet, featuring a groundbreaking modular design unlike anything else on the market

WALNUT, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to vocal consumer demand, RUNHOOD is expanding its line of portable power stations with an impressive new model, the RALLYE 1200. The RALLYE 1200 doubles the amount of output power offered by the highly portable RALLYE 600, cranking out 1200 watts of power with a 2400 watt surge. It's completely interchangeable with every product in the RUNHOOD line, keeping with the company's award-winning, patented, modular design built around external batteries.

Modular design unlike anything else on the market

The Rallye 1200 is RUNHOOD's most powerful station yet.

In a suddenly crowded marketplace of remarkably similar portable power stations, RUNHOOD's line of modular power banks, power stations, and power generators stands out from the pack by offering several options unavailable anywhere else.

Like every product RUNHOOD produces, the new RALLYE 1200 is powered by the company's exclusive Energy Bar 324 power bars. The entire modular line is built around these revolutionary, removable batteries, completely separating RUNHOOD from the competition.

With RUNHOOD's unique external battery design, the RALLYE 1200 won't ever run out of power, as long as you have extra Energy Bars on hand. With RUNHOOD's hot swappable battery technology, your devices stay powered and your adventures keep running.

Not only do external batteries allow for the exclusive, hot swappable feature, but the external batteries themselves can be popped out and used as miniature power banks. The RALLYE 1200 comes with both a USB port adapter and a pure sine AC adapter for the power bars, allowing customers to adapt the RALLYE 1200 to their specific power needs.

New features, more options, and longer adventures

With a simple and rugged design, the RALLYE 1200 is a perfect companion for your outdoor adventures, as well as a handy backup to have at home for power outages and emergencies.

The RALLYE 1200 features nine outputs of power: three pure sine 120 watt AC outlets safe to power any electronic device, a full array of USB ports, plus a car port adapter and a phone charging pad.

The new RALLYE 1200 also features more ways to charge batteries quickly and keep your devices powered longer.

The new 400 watt AC max input allows you to fully charge two EB 324s in under two hours by simply plugging it into a wall outlet.

Available now through crowdsourced Kickstarter campaign

The new RALLYE 1200 is now available for early purchase on Kickstarter . A game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts, it hits the market just in time for the outdoor camping and hiking season.

About Runhood

Based in California, Runhood is the winner of a Golden Pin Design Award, a Red Dot Design Award, and the iF Design Award.

Learn more about RUNHOOD's groundbreaking line of modular, portable power stations, banks, and generators at www.runhoodpower.com .

