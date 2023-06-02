RUNHOOD Powers CPAP Machines for Increasing Number of People Who Suffer from Sleep Apnea

RUNHOOD's groundbreaking line of modular power stations dependably fuels any home medical device with clean, quiet power

WALNUT, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With as many as one in ten people spending their days fatigued from sleep apnea, millions of restless Americans are turning to CPAP machines to get a good night's sleep. But CPAPs only deliver if they have a reliable source of power to keep them running until morning.

According to Forbes Magazine:

CPAP users are learning that a RUNHOOD portable power station is a better alternative in many ways than plugging their machine into a wall outlet.

There are 8 million CPAP machine users in the United States

The number of CPAP users grows by 8% to 9% each year

As many as 30 million Americans have undiagnosed cases of serious sleep apnea

RUNHOOD's entire line of modular power stations, generators, and banks runs on clean, swappable batteries. When used to power a Rallye power station, these swappable batteries unleash up to 1200 watts of emissionless, quiet power that you can use anywhere.

A Rallye power station is compact, portable, and easily able to fit in any bedroom setting, allowing for convenient placement of the CPAP machine without having to worry about wall outlet locations or extension cords.

With RUNHOOD's exclusive swappable battery design, customers have endless power with unlimited extended capacity.

While low batteries can be swapped in on-the-go to keep your appliances running, the 648 watt hours of banked power two of these batteries provide is more than enough to power a CPAP all through the night. CPAP machines keep humming for hours without worries about blown breakers or power outages.

Quality engineering ensures that RUNHOOD products safely power any device

Every component in RUNHOOD's modular line of power products produces alternating current for plug-in appliances in pure sine wavelength. This makes a huge difference in the performance and reliability of sensitive electronics.

Many inferior battery-powered stations deliver AC in modulated sine. The alternating current between positive and negative comes out choppy and can harm medical equipment.

RUNHOOD's line adds a series of proprietary filters and inverters to make sure AC is delivered in a smooth, consistent flow, making sure sensitive equipment is powered safely.

Newest power station available now through a Kickstarter campaign

The new Rallye 1200 Pro was introduced to the market in the spring of 2023 through a crowdsourced Kickstarter campaign .. It will be available soon online and through RUNHOOD's Amazon store .

About RUNHOOD

RUNHOOD brings to market an industry exclusive line of portable power products built around swappable battery technology. This innovative difference offers customers virtually unlimited extended battery capacity and endless power.

Founded in 2021, RUNHOOD is the winner of a Golden Pin Design Award, a Red Dot Design Award, and the iF Design Award.

For more information about RUNHOOD, visit www.runhoodpower.com .

