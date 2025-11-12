Runloop.ai Brings AI Infrastructure to Enterprise Cloud; Google Wallet Co-Founder Joins Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Runloop.ai today announced the general availability of Deploy to VPC . This deployment model allows enterprises to run Runloop's high-performance AI infrastructure entirely within their own Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment. Designed for the emerging generation of AI agents and multi-turn developer workflows, Deploy to VPC delivers complete data sovereignty, sub-second startup performance, and native integration with enterprise identity, compliance, and networking controls.

In parallel with this launch, Runloop.ai is pleased to welcome Rob von Behren — co-founder of Google Wallet — to its team. Mr. von Behren brings over three decades of engineering and leadership experience, including several years leading Google's message passing system, which carries trillions of messages between millions of servers each day. At Runloop, he will help shape their next phase of growth alongside CEO Jonathan Wall, his former co-founder on the original Google Wallet team.

"AI agents demand a new kind of infrastructure — one that behaves more like a developer's workstation than a serverless function," said Jonathan Wall, CEO of Runloop.ai. "With VPC deployment, enterprises can finally bring that capability fully inside their own cloud. They gain speed, isolation, and compliance without compromise. Rob's experience scaling secure, real-time systems makes him the perfect partner as we extend Runloop deeper into enterprise environments."

Enterprise Control Meets Developer Velocity

Runloop replaces the thin, stateless containers of traditional cloud platforms with fully featured development environments built for AI agents, supporting browsers, build tools, and persistent state. These environments are optimized for AI agents that run complex, multi-step workflows such as code generation, test execution, or browser-based reasoning.

Deploy to VPC allows organizations to host this infrastructure within their own AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), ensuring that no data ever leaves their controlled environment. Customers retain full access to Runloop's elastic compute, rich developer tooling, and benchmarking capabilities while maintaining direct control over networking, compliance, and audit processes.

Infrastructure for the Agentic Web

Runloop was built around a simple observation: AI agents will require entirely new patterns of computation. These patterns break the assumptions behind traditional serverless and container platforms. Runloop's developer-first abstraction layer provides a faster, richer, and more ergonomic alternative to any existing sandbox or container system.

The company's infrastructure already underpins leading benchmarks and reinforcement-learning workloads for research and enterprise partners. Deploy to VPC extends these capabilities to organizations that must meet strict data-residency and compliance requirements, such as those in financial services, healthcare, and government sectors.

About Runloop.ai

Runloop.ai builds the infrastructure that powers the Agentic Web — the next generation of AI-driven, tool-using applications. Its AI infrastructure platform provides secure, stateful cloud environments where agents and developers can build, test, and learn at scale. Runloop's technology minimizes "agent-blocked time" and enables parallel, high-throughput workloads with complete isolation and auditability.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Runloop is trusted by leading enterprises, research organizations, and data providers to host benchmarks, evaluate models, and operate large-scale agentic systems with enterprise-grade performance.

Learn more at www.runloop.ai .

Media contact:

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing

978-463-2575

[email protected]

SOURCE Runloop.ai