Runners Can Save Money, Help Charity, Stay Fit In 2020

CARY, N.C., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Runners must act now to save $20 on registration for the tenth anniversary Tobacco Road Marathon (TRM) and its companion half marathon. Available now is TRM's New Year's Resolution discount using the code, NYR2020 upon registration before January 15, 2020. The code applies to either the full or half marathon runs. The races will take place on March 15, 2020, on the tree-lined American Tobacco Trail.

"Helping others reach fitness goals is literally close to my heart," says TRM President, Founder, and eleven-time Boston Marathon Qualifier Kazem Yahyapour. "Eighteen years ago, I was not exercising and suffered a heart attack. My doctor told me my life was in my hands. We know the New Year is the time people think about fitness goals and we want to help."

Runners can take advantage of the New Year's discount by registering at the TRM Web site. More information and support for runners can be found through the TRM community on their Facebook page.

Cary's flourishing community event reached and surpassed the million-dollar milestone for charitable gifting in 2019. The cumulative total of funding now stands at $1,059,000. Most of those funds were derived from runner registrations. All proceeds go to these charities: JDRF, Hope For The Warriors, the American Red Cross and the Rails to Trails Conservancy as well as Wake County Parks and Recreation.

The races will return to the Carolina pine-lined American Tobacco Trail with its flat, fast, granite-screen course in 2020. TRM qualifies up to 18 percent of competitors for the Boston Marathon and was named among the best marathons by Runner's World Magazine.

TRM is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to charities by channeling the passions of the North Carolina Triangle area's running community into a powerful force for good.

Contact: Mark Dill: 919-949-9263

SOURCE Tobacco Road Marathon Association (TRMA)

