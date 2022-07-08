Running Apparel and Footwear Market in US to record USD 1.90 billion growth | Driven by high-profit margin | Technavio

Jul 08, 2022, 01:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Running Apparel and Footwear Market in US by End-user and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 1.90 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The market is mainly driven by the high-profit margins of running apparel and footwear. The manufacturing cost of running apparel footwear is less. However, they are sold at higher prices, allowing manufacturers to earn high operating margins. Besides, increasing consumer spending on expensive products is encouraging prominent brands to introduce innovative features and increase the selling price of their products. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the running apparel and footwear market in the US during the forecast period.
In addition, premiumization through product innovation will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. But the high labor cost will restrict the market growth.
The running apparel and footwear market in US report provides complete insights on key vendors including adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
The running apparel and footwear market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of numerous players. The key vendors in the market are adopting growth strategies such as launching new products with innovative designs and technologies to remain competitive in the market. Vendors are also investing in organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as the expansion of stores and outlets, investment in digital e-commerce platforms, and acquisition of local companies to increase their product portfolios and strengthen their market positions.
- By end-user, the market is classified into men, women, and children.
- The demand for men's running apparel and footwear is high in the market.
- The market growth in the men's segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By distribution channel, the market is analyzed across offline and online segments.
- The revenue generated from the offline distribution channel will be significant during the forecast period.
- The expansion of offline stores and innovative marketing strategies adopted by vendors is driving the growth of the segment.
- However, the revenue of this segment has been declining gradually over the years due to the increasing preference for online shopping.
|
Running Apparel and Footwear Market in US: Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.90 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.83
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- ASICS Corp.
- Brooks Sports Inc.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- New Balance Athletics Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Skechers USA Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
