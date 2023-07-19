Running Apparel and Footwear Market size in the US to increase by USD 9.89 billion from 2021 to 2026| Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

19 Jul, 2023, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The running apparel and footwear market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 9.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a decelerating CAGR of 6.49%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp, Hanesbrands Inc., Karhu Holding BV, Mizuno Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc, Newton Running Co. Inc., Nike Inc, On AG, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Skechers USA Inc., The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Download the sample report
Running Apparel and Footwear Market in the US Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp, Hanesbrands Inc., Karhu Holding BV, Mizuno Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc, Newton Running Co. Inc., Nike Inc, On AG, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Skechers USA Inc., The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: End-user (men, women, and children) and Distribution Channel (offline and online)
To understand more about the running apparel and footwear market in the US, Download the sample Report.
Key driver- The high-profit margin is the key factor driving the market growth. Manufacturers in the footwear industry prioritize adding new features to their products, specifically targeting sports activities like running, tennis, basketball, and soccer. Among these sports, premium-priced running footwear holds a significant position as it generates substantial profits for manufacturers. Despite the relatively lower manufacturing cost, running footwear is sold at premium prices, contributing to higher profit margins. Moreover, this profitability in the running footwear category plays an important role in earning high operating margins and income for producers and marketers. The strong financial performance of these companies positively influences sales growth in both running apparel and footwear segments. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trends- The growing adoption of shoe knitting technology is a major trend in the market.
Significant Challenges- The high labor cost will be a major challenge restricting the market growth.
Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The running apparel and footwear market in the US report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to the strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
- Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report
What are the key data covered in this Running Apparel and Footwear Market In US report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the running apparel and footwear market In the US between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the running apparel and footwear market In the US and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the running apparel and footwear market In the US across the US
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the running apparel and footwear market in US vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports
The tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 208.5 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (men, women, and children), and product (apparel, footwear, and accessories). The increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphone is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.
The golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market Size in the US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,265.96 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (men, women, and children), and product (apparel, footwear, and accessories). The rising number of new product launches is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.
|
Running Apparel and Footwear Market in US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%
|
Market Growth 2022-2026
|
USD 9.89 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.25
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp, Hanesbrands Inc., Karhu Holding BV, Mizuno Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc, Newton Running Co. Inc., Nike Inc, On AG, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Skechers USA Inc., The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Children - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Children - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 57: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 adidas AG
- Exhibit 59: adidas AG - Overview
- Exhibit 60: adidas AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: adidas AG - Key news
- Exhibit 62: adidas AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: adidas AG - Segment focus
- 10.4 ASICS Corp.
- Exhibit 64: ASICS Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: ASICS Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: ASICS Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Exhibit 69: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Exhibit 73: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus
- 10.7 New Balance Athletics Inc
- Exhibit 78: New Balance Athletics Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 79: New Balance Athletics Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 80: New Balance Athletics Inc - Key offerings
- 10.8 Nike Inc
- Exhibit 81: Nike Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Nike Inc - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Nike Inc - Key news
- Exhibit 84: Nike Inc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Nike Inc - Segment focus
- 10.9 PUMA SE
- Exhibit 86: PUMA SE - Overview
- Exhibit 87: PUMA SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: PUMA SE - Key news
- Exhibit 89: PUMA SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: PUMA SE - Segment focus
- 10.10 Skechers USA Inc.
- Exhibit 91: Skechers USA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Skechers USA Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Skechers USA Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 94: Skechers USA Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Skechers USA Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Under Armour Inc.
- Exhibit 96: Under Armour Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 VF Corp.
- Exhibit 100: VF Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: VF Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: VF Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 103: VF Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: VF Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 105: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 106: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 107: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 108: Research methodology
- Exhibit 109: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 110: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 111: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article