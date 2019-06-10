Running Apparel Made for Endurance

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Constantia Gear started out of a love for running and the idea that exercise is essential for both the mind and body. That's why they have created a line of technical apparel that inspires you to get up and get moving.

Constantia Gear started out of a love for running and the idea that exercise is essential for both the mind and body. That's why they have created a line of technical apparel that inspires you to get up and get moving. The Berryman Running top is unlike any other. Based around women ultra-marathoners who wanted the best shirt every made to help excel at long distances. This shirt features technical details such as compression arm sleeves for your phone, a loop for your headphones, and four storage pockets for your stuff.

When creating each piece, Constantia Gear drew inspiration from all types of running events. Rethinking how running apparel is designed; they started designing with the activity in mind and with the idea that each technical detail should have a purpose. Whether you're doing an early morning road run, a long trail run, or a last night race, each piece was developed to help keep you going.

The 50 Mile Collection

When creating this collection, Constantia Gear began with a basic runners needs and added in multiple storage features, focusing on simplistic and functional design. Technically placed pockets using inspiration from the everyday life essentials, like your phone, keys, and snacks. With fabrics that are made to feel soft and at the same time incorporate features that include: four-way stretch, sweat wicking, and breathability.

The collection includes a 6" short, 19" capris, and full-length leggings. Each design is pure performance, featuring 5 storage pockets and sculpting seams that provide a comfortable fit, leaving you happy throughout the entire race or workout.

BERRYMAN RUNNING TOP

The Berryman Running top is unlike any other. Based around women ultra-marathoners who wanted the best shirt every made to help excel at long distances.

This shirt features technical details such as compression arm sleeves for your phone, a loop for your headphones, and four storage pockets for your stuff. The fabric is durable and made to sweat in. Named after the fabled Berryman trail, this shirt is made for performance.

About Constantia Gear

Constantia Gear started from a need for endurance apparel that fit all types of runners, including the short distance runner, the ultra marathoner, and anyone in between. They began with the idea that all runners embody endurance and share the same love for the sport. Overall its brand members look to design unmatched comfort, technology and quality for all lengths of endurance.

For more information on Constantia Gear:

Constantiagear.com

SOURCE Constantia Gear

Related Links

https://constantiagear.com

