Knotions Magazine was launched with one goal in mind — to help crafters, yet its unprecedented success suggests that something much larger is taking place

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knitting, crocheting, or crafting of any kind can be the most soothing, yet stimulating activities for the mind and hands. However, for those who know, these seemingly relaxing times can quickly turn frustrating when things go awry. Jody Richards, a lifelong knitter and crocheter, tech editor, math geek, web developer, and MS fighter was no stranger to this eternal battle, but over time figured out a way to craft smarter, not harder. Jody's experience became the foundation for Knotions Magazine — the premier online knitting and crochet magazine.

Running Away With the Knotions: How One Knitting Magazine Became a Movement to Help Crafters Work Smarter

Knotions was created to bridge the gap between education and accessibility for crafters of all experience levels. As the founder of Knotions, Jody aims to help them understand how yarn crafts work and stay up on all the latest and most trendy releases in patterns, yarns, and accessories.

A natural leader, Jody holds an innate passion for teaching which is evident in her knitting and crochet technique tutorials. Subject matter dives into topics on increases, decreases, lace, socks, cables, drop and swap, brioche, and more. eBooks are available for sale on both knitting and crochet techniques including knitting 101, sock knitting, shawl knitting, crochet 101, Amigurumi crochet, shawl crochet, and so on.

"Knotions has a growing catalog of hundreds of patterns and tutorials, ensuring something for crafters at every level. The magazine offers its readers many ways to enjoy its premium content; monthly membership and individually purchasable patterns for $5.95 or less. Each pattern is tech edited and professionally photographed to show a variety of details. The Knotions tech editing and errata process ensure a pattern that can be confidently made." – Jody Richards, CEO of Knotions

More than a mere magazine, Knotions has championed change in diversity and inclusion for both its designers and models. One of Knotions' readers shared that "Knotions has led the way in giving opportunities to diverse designers and models, and kept quality patterns accessible and affordable for all knitters." Additionally, Knotions also features articles written by guest authors, yarn reviews, and giveaways.

Knotions offers online patterns and tutorials at 'a la carte pricing to meet the preferences and experience levels of all crafters. Premium content is also available in a monthly membership where members receive all six editions of the magazine throughout the year.

Just in time for the November 2022 issue, Knotions is offering an exclusive promotion to receive 25% off the first 3 month's membership fees by visiting https://payhip.com/b/ASKs. Just use the coupon code CELEBRATE to take advantage of the discount. Launching November 17, the Nov 2022 issue features 6 beautifully vibrant and exclusive patterns: 2 socks, 2 cowls, 1 hat and 1 pullover.

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to the community, Jody's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as Knotions continues to expand its mission to inspire joy and help others craft smarter.

To learn more about Knotions, please visit: https://knotions.com/

About Knotions

Knotions is a premier online knitting and crochet magazine that comes out six times per year, in February, April, June, September, November, and December. Knotions was founded by Jody Richards, a lifelong knitter, crocheter, tech editor, math geek, web developer, and MS fighter to bring joy to like-minded people and help others craft smarter. The website features hundreds of a la carte patterns and tutorials for countless knitting and crochet projects, and the magazine houses exclusive members-only premium content. Every pattern is tech edited before being published and support is offered for all patterns where needed.

