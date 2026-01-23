Running for More than the Finish Line: Life Time Foundation Invests in Miami's Future During Marathon Weekend

Contributions enhance Healthy Planet, Youth Movement and Nutrition



CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 18,500 runners from around the world converge on Miami's streets for the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon Weekend, the Life Time Foundation prepares to make an impact of its own, fueled by its commitment to youth movement, youth nutrition, and a healthier planet. Throughout marathon weekend and beyond, the Life Time Foundation will invest directly in Miami through hands-on volunteerism and charitable grants that support clean beaches, active kids, and healthy food for generations to come.

Students participate in the Kids Run Miami.

"When thousands of runners show up in Miami, the energy is electric—but what matters most is how that energy stays in the community long after race day," said Sarah Emola, Director of the Life Time Foundation. "Whether we're helping kids cross a finish line they never imagined reaching, restoring the beaches that define this city, or helping plant trees to grow healthier food where students learn, our goal is simple: to show up with purpose and help build a healthier future, together."

Impact in Action: Marathon Weekend Highlights

Saturday, January 24

Following the Life Time Tropical 5K, the Life Time Foundation will lace up beyond the racecourse by partnering with Clean Miami Beach for a community cleanup at Nikki Beach. With the support of 100 volunteers, the effort will help protect local ecosystems from harmful waste, especially single-use plastics, while helping preserve the natural beauty that defines Miami's coastline. This initiative is made possible through the Life Time Foundation, the Bronco Wild Fund, and Your South Florida Ford Dealers. Bronco Wild Fund works to help increase access, preservation, and stewardship of our public lands. A portion of the profits from every Ford Bronco® SUV sold goes directly to Bronco Wild Fund collaborator initiatives.

Sunday, January 25

For more than 850 Miami-Dade County elementary and middle school students, race day will become a milestone moment of pride and possibility. Through Life Time Kids Run Miami, students will complete the Final Mile of a 16-week marathon program, crossing the official Miami Marathon finish line with medals waiting and encouraging cheers echoing. With support from the Life Time Foundation, the program is offered free of charge, removing barriers and opening doors for kids to build confidence, resilience, and a lifelong love of movement. Families and supporters are invited to join the Life Time Foundation's cheer station at the Kids Run start, helping create an unforgettable experience for these young athletes.

Adding a personal challenge to the weekend's mission, 36 Foundation Athletes will compete while each raising at least $1,000 in support of the Life Time Foundation, turning every step into impact for healthy people and a healthy planet. Among them is Edlin Serrano, a Miami-Dade Public Schools physical education teacher and Kids Run Miami program leader, who will take on a unique Magic City Miles Challenge. Starting at the back of the race, Serrano will collect donations for every runner she passes, inspiring her students and community while turning each mile into meaningful support for youth health and wellness. Life Time is pleased to offer the Foundation Athlete Program as a way for athletes to support Healthy People and Healthy Planet initiatives while competing in some of the nation's most iconic endurance events.

Beyond Race Weekend: Growing a Healthier Future

The finish line doesn't mark the end of the Life Time Foundation's commitment. The Foundation continues its support with a $75,000 grant to The Education Fund's Food Forests for Schools program which helps provide an outdoor space for students to increase academic achievement, improve their health, and learn more about the environment, while increasing the number of trees that provide canopy, an abundance of high-nutrient food, and enhanced outdoor learning spaces. With this year's grant, the Life Time Foundation has invested $200,000 over three years, helping grow shade, sustainability, and student well-being across Miami-Dade County.

"At its best, sport has the power to bring people together and move communities forward," Emola added. "That's what this weekend represents—neighbors helping neighbors, kids discovering their strength, and a city coming together around health, hope, and possibility. We're proud to be part of Miami's story."

To learn more about the Life Time Foundation or to support its mission, visit www.ltfoundation.org

The Miami Marathon is owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 25 premier athletic events operated by the company, including the Chicago Half Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel presented by Shimano, and the Leadville Race Series. To view and learn more about Life Time athletic events, click here.

About the Life Time Foundation

The Life Time Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. (NYSE: LTH) is dedicated to inspiring Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life. Through financial grants and direct action, we support Youth Nutrition by helping schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; Youth Movement by championing physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and a Healthy Planet by supporting forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

