Running Gear Market to Grow by USD 10.25 billion| 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing number of anti-sweatshop campaigns is one of the key market drivers. The growth of online stores is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period due to Internet penetration and an increasing number of smartphone users. Some of the factors attracting consumers to shop online are competitive prices, convenience, heavy discounts, COD options, and fast delivery services. This also results in an increase in sales through the online channel. In addition, increasing Internet penetration in developing economies is an indicator of growing online sales during the forecast period. This will also help the global running gear market to grow during the forecast period.

However, factors such as customization and personalization of running footwear and apparel will challenge market growth. Customization allows consumers to choose their own designs, styles, and colors to get custom-made running footwear. For example, Nike offers Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 GPX Id Running Shoe, which can be easily customized and personalized by a buyer. In addition, buyers can also personalize products by incorporating their desired text and graphics on the shoes. This trend may help in the significant growth of the market during the forecast period. Vendors are emphasizing such strategies to build a wider consumer base.

By product, the running gear market has been segmented by running footwear, running apparel, and others. The running footwear segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Running footwear refers to shoes that have been designed for outdoor activities. The launch of innovative products with added features can lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the running gear market has been segmented by APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the running gear market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned ·

adidas AG



ANTA Sports Products Ltd.



ASICS Corp.



Columbia Sportswear Co.



New Balance Athletics Inc.



Nike Inc.



PUMA SE



Skechers USA Inc.

Inc.

Under Armour Inc.



VF Corp.

Running Gear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

