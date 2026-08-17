Running Paediatric Gene Therapy Studies: Operations and Oversight in Practice, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how operational planning and medical oversight can support paediatric gene therapy studies from start-up through long-term follow-up. The featured speakers will discuss site readiness, managing patient journeys across geographically dispersed populations, safety monitoring and cross-functional collaboration. Attendees will also explore approaches to recruitment and study conduct that protect patient safety and support regulatory compliance.

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene therapy is changing what is possible in paediatric rare disease, but the distance between a sound protocol and a study that delivers for patients is closed through execution. Patient populations are small and scattered, product handling allows no margin for error, dosing frequently happens once with no chance to correct a logistical failure and follow-up then runs for years in children who are still growing. The standard clinical trial playbook was never built for any of it.

This webinar provides a comprehensive overview of practical considerations for running paediatric gene therapy studies.

Solomon Kamal-Uddin, Medical Advisor, and Lakshmi Guduri, Senior Director, Project Management at TFS HealthScience, have supported these programmes from start-up through long-term follow-up—Solomon from medical oversight and safety, and Lakshmi from operational delivery. Much of what they have learned sits where those two responsibilities meet.

Join them in this webinar as they share best practices across:

Study start-up and execution

Site readiness

Patient journey pathway management

Safety oversight and medical monitoring

Cross-functional collaboration

Long-term follow-up

The session will focus on the decisions that optimise recruitment and study conduct while protecting patient safety and regulatory compliance, including what could be approached differently in future studies.

Register for this webinar to learn how Paediatric Gene Therapy studies can improve operational execution, safety oversight and long-term follow-up.

Join experts from TFS HealthScience, Solomon Kamal-Uddin, Medical Advisor; and Lakshmi Guduri, Senior Director of Project Management, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Running Paediatric Gene Therapy Studies: Operations and Oversight in Practice.

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