Running pickleball tournaments just got more cost effective through the continued partnership between PickleballTournaments.com and USA Pickleball

SEATTLE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleballTournaments.com and USA Pickleball have agreed to an extension of their partnership through 2023 in support of growing the game of Pickleball. In support of this continued partnership, PickleballTournaments.com will be:

Paying the USA Pickleball sanctioning fee for sanctioned tournaments running on PickleballTournaments.com

Pickleball sanctioning fee for sanctioned tournaments running on PickleballTournaments.com Reducing the PickleballTournaments.com per player software access fee by 50% for sanctioned tournaments

Continuing in its role as USA Pickleball's Official Tournament Ratings Provider supporting UTPR for sanctioned tournaments

Combined with other benefits provided by USA Pickleball, this creates a powerful incentive for tournament operators to sanction their tournament and provide the best experience possible to the pickleball tournament player.

"We are excited to continue our long-term partnership with USA Pickleball," said Melissa McCurley, President of PickleballTournaments.com. "Our partnership has always been focused on growing the game in general and creating an excellent tournament experience for pickleball players. By lowering costs for tournament operators to sanction their event with USA Pickleball, we are continuing that commitment in a real tangible way."

"We truly value our continued partnership with PickleballTournaments.com," said Stu Upson, USA Pickleball CEO. "With the incredible growth of pickleball play and a significant increase in the number of tournaments, we see so many benefits in this partnership including keeping tournament play affordable for pickleball players."

Included in the new partnership agreement is the commitment of USA Pickleball and PickleballTournaments.com to evaluate and implement potential upgrades and enhancements to UTPR in the coming months.

About PickleballTournaments.com

PickleballTournaments.com has been powering pickleball tournaments around the world since 2004. PIckleballTournaments.com provides SaaS tournament management solutions, and professional services to consult on and deliver large complex tournaments. Professional tours, major tournaments, and USA Pickleball Regional and National Championships trust PickleballTournaments.com to deliver their tournaments. Additional products include the World Pickleball Ratings for amateur players and the World Pickleball Rankings for professional players. For more information, contact [email protected].

About USA Pickleball

The USA Pickleball Association, a non-profit 501(c)(3) was established in 2005 to further the advancement of the sport on a national level. As the official governing body of pickleball in the United States, USA Pickleball promotes the growth of pickleball by maintaining the rules, setting player ratings, advancing the sport through its national network of 2,000+ ambassadors, and sanctioning tournaments. More information can be found at usapickleball.org.

