Running Remote Conference 2018: Build and Scale Your Remote Team to the Next Level, Bali

BALI, Indonesia, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Running Remote 2018 is the world's biggest remote work conference. It is being organized by one of Forbes' top 10 co-working spaces on earth and some of their speakers include Buffer CEO Joel Gascoigne, Doist CEO Amir Salihefendi and Atlassian's Director of R&D Dominic Price.

Running Remote Conference 2018: Build and Scale Your Remote Team to the Next Level

Remote teams are growing at an extremely rapid pace. According to "The 2017 State of Telecommuting in the U.S. Employee Workforce" report, 3.9 million people, or 2.9 percent of the total U.S. workforce, worked from home at least half the time in 2015, a 115 percent increase from 1.8 million back in 2005. A growing number of entrepreneurs and business leaders are looking for ways to improve their remote work operations.

For the first time in the Southern Hemisphere, international experts will host a series of discussions about building, running and scaling remote teams.

"This is the event we've been looking for, but it didn't exist until now. If you are serious about building and scaling your remote team, then join us in Bali this June," said Liam Martin, Time Doctor Co-Founder.

The two-day conference on June 23 and 24, 2018, will be held at the luxury spa resort Fivelements Bali, Ubud, in Indonesia.

Topics covered will include:

Management styles, processes and technology for managing remote teams

Latest collaboration tools and techniques

Processing payments across several countries easily and without paying expensive transfer fees

Hiring the right people who can perform well in a remote setting

Promoting teamwork and building trust

Staying productive, overcoming distractions and maintaining a work-life balance

The speakers for Running Remote are:

Joel Gascoigne: Co-founder & CEO, Buffer

Sara Sutton Fell : Founder, Flexjobs

: Founder, Flexjobs Amir Salihefendic: Founder, Doist

Dominic Price : Head Of R&D and Work Futurist, Atlassian

: Head Of R&D and Work Futurist, Atlassian Lara K Owen: Director, Global Workplace Operations, Github

Liam Martin : Co-Founder, Time Doctor & Staff.com

: Co-Founder, Time Doctor & Staff.com Indrek Pällo: Chief Representative, Enterprise Estonia Singapore, E-Residency

Dmitriy Zaporozhets: Co-founder, Gitlab

Justin Cooke : CMO, Empire Flippers

: CMO, Empire Flippers Sarah Kuehnle: Head Of Product, Dribbble.com

Andrea Loubier: CEO, Mailbird

Stuart Jones : Founder, Coworkation

: Founder, Coworkation Eiji Han Shimizu: Mindfulness Coach

Steve Munroe: CEO, Hubud

Omar Zenhom: CEO, WebinarNinja

Trimikha Valentius: Lead Developer, Ogilvy Australia

A number of Australian companies are attending the conference. The event is sponsored by a group of companies whose workforce entirely or substantially consists of remote employees: TransferWise, Transformify, Time Doctor, Empire Flippers, Visuer Interactive, Remote Work Hub, Newswire, WebinarNinja, Intellyo, Kinetic Business Solutions, Balsamiq, Slido, Estonia e-Residency, Crunchbase, Coworkation.

About HUBUD

Hubud is a co-working space in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia. It is a collection of members at any one time that are freelancers, tech teams, creatives, video journalists, writers, dreamers and everything in between.

