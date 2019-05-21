Running Remote Conference, 29-30 June 2019: Build and Scale Your Remote Team to the Next Level, Bali

BALI, Indonesia, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Running Remote, the world's largest remote work conference, announces Running Remote 2019 in Bali, Indonesia.

The conference boasts over 24 inspirational remote company industry leaders and innovators ready to share practical and actionable advice to build, manage and grow remote and remote teams.

Running Remote Conference 2019

In the Buffer State of Remote Work 2019 Report, Amir Salihefendic, the CEO of Doist (and a speaker at Running Remote 2019) said, "Remote work isn't just a different way to work – it's a different way to live. And, unlike what you might see on Instagram, working remotely doesn't mean you jet set to exotic locations to drink pina coladas on the beach."

The remote work trend is growing fast and there has never been a better time to find out how to build and scale your remote team from CEOs, founders and project managers of leading distributed teams.

Key Details

Running Remote 2019 is happening in Bali, Indonesia on 29 – 30 June 2019 at the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort.

on 29 – at the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. Discounted tickets are available before 31 May, with further discounts for team passes

Leaders in the remote work field, including Nick Francis (Help Scout), Andrew Warner (Mixergy), Andreas Klinger (AngelList) and Marcie Murray (Shopify) will be speaking.

About The Event

Set amongst landscaped pools and gardens and nestled on the shores of the Indian Ocean, the Sofitel Nusa Dua Beach Resort is a 5-star beach resort in Nusa Dua, Bali.

For the first time history Running Remote will host a panel discussion of "remote-friendly" venture capital firms (500 Startups and Morgan Creek Capital), who will discuss what it takes to get funding for distributed companies.

The following leaders in the remote work industry have been confirmed as speakers and workshop facilitators:

Andrew Warner, Mixergy

Nick Francis , Help Scout

, Help Scout Mariano Suarez-Battan , Mural

, Mural Marcie Murray , Shopify

, Shopify Amir Salihefendic, Doist

Andreas Klinger, AngelList

Adii Pienaar, Conversio

Anthony Pompliano, Morgan Creek Capital

Marvin Liao, 500 Startups

Zack Onisko , Dribbble

, Dribbble Ken Weary , HotJar

, HotJar Liam Martin , Time Doctor

, Time Doctor Jonathan Ronzio , Trainual

, Trainual Ragnar Everest , 1Office

, 1Office Peter Ivanov , VirtualPowerTeams

, VirtualPowerTeams Tammy Bjelland , Workplaceless

, Workplaceless Edmund J Lowell, Flagtheory

"I couldn't recommend Running Remote more for companies interested in having remote friendly company culture, and entrepreneurs interested in the remote work culture," said Sara Fell, FlexJobs Founder & CEO (Running Remote 2018 speaker).

The conference would not be possible without the partnership between Running Remote and the generous support of its sponsors: Mural, Twist, Time Doctor, E-Residency, WeRemote, WeWorkRemotely, PayStaff, Meetter, Balsamiq, Livit, Iglu, DoJoBali, Slido, Quickee, Workplaceless, Remote How, Publicize, Quuu.

Sofitel Nusa Dua Beach Resort, Lot 5, ITDC Tourism Complex Nusa Dua, Badung Bali.

