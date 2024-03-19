Running Tide Delivers 21,000 Tonnes of Carbon Removal

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following recent deliveries to more than 25 customers - including 12,000 tonnes to Microsoft, 2,000 tonnes to Shopify, 1,000 tonnes to GoodZero, 1,000 tonnes to Patch, and 600 tonnes to Stripe - Running Tide has moved more than 21,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Co2e) into storage in the deep ocean, where it will be locked away from the atmosphere for centuries-to-millennia. This makes their Iceland-based carbon removal project the largest permitted and active ocean-based project in the world today ( CDR.FYI ).

Running Tide's operations are based in Iceland's coastal communities of Akranes and Grundartangi. At a time when ocean surface temperatures have broken daily records for almost a year straight and the ocean is acidifying at a rapid pace, the sense of urgency couldn't be higher. The success of a carbon removal project in the North Atlantic underscores the critical role the ocean will play in the gigatonnes of carbon removal required to mitigate and reverse the impacts of climate change, in line with scientific consensus provided by the IPCC .

Running Tide's operations in 2023 included terrestrial biomass sinking and ocean alkalinity enhancement — two pathways within Running Tide's multi-pathway carbon removal approach . "Our system is designed to amplify the natural pathways in the ocean that are already our most powerful ally to move CO 2 out of the fast carbon cycle and back into long term storage," said Marty Odlin, CEO and Founder of Running Tide. "We are harnessing photosynthesis and chemical weathering to capture carbon, and ocean currents and gravity to move it into long-term storage."

Running Tide conducted 15 research deployments, each carrying between 1,000 and 3,000 tonnes of alkaline-coated wood, to the edge of Iceland's exclusive economic zone under a permit from the Icelandic government. Running Tide continues to collaborate with leading research institutions such as Ocean Networks Canada to move the science of ocean carbon removal forward.

Early customer support was critical to developing and operationalizing Running Tide's first-of-its-kind ocean carbon removal monitoring, reporting, and verification platform (MRV). The technology developed by Running Tide (hardware, software, and models), combined with the best available science, was used to accurately quantify the amount of CO 2 e removed from 2023 operations and serves as the foundation for quantifying additional biological and chemical carbon removal pathways.

**About Running Tide:**

Running Tide is the global leader in ocean-based carbon removal solutions, dedicated to combining science and technology to harness the power of the ocean to fix the planet. Running Tide is built to do the hardest, most ambitious climate restoration projects that no one thinks is possible better and faster than anyone could imagine.

