runOMNI as SaaS: One Health Direct Looks to Open Its Operations Platform to DME Partners

DUNEDIN, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Direct (OHD) announced today that its internal operational platform, runOMNI, will soon be available as a standalone SaaS offering for other DME suppliers that want to modernize and scale their businesses.

"runOMNI has allowed us to streamline our entire business," said Alois Rubenbauer, Founder and CEO of One Health Direct. "Now the platform is positioned and ready to be utilized by partners across the industry."

Originally developed as a proprietary system to support OHD's internal operations, runOMNI has grown into a comprehensive and modular platform that simplifies intake, documentation, CRM, compliance and fulfillment for DME organizations. Following its recent rebrand and upgrade, OHD is preparing to extend access to select external partners before scaling availability through a subscription-based SaaS model.

As a SaaS solution, runOMNI combines the core functions most critical to DME operations with flexible modules that can be tailored to the needs of each provider. Patient intakes are routed through product-specific landing pages designed to capture medical necessity and insurance eligibility. Physicians can be verified in real time, while automated communications run on pre-set cadences and use a mix of phone, text, email and fax to stay connected with patients and prescribers. AI-powered tools support insurance verification and compliance scrubbing, while audit-ready reporting and team management features ensure that every workflow is both transparent and efficient.

Built with scalability in mind, runOMNI can serve as a full-stack operational solution or a focused toolset for specific workflows. By removing redundancies, reducing human error and ensuring compliance, it allows providers to deliver faster and more reliable outcomes without adding unnecessary headcount.

"We are entering a new era of operational efficiency in healthcare," said Rubenbauer. "Our goal is to equip other DME providers with a holistic platform that improves transparency, enhances compliance, and provides the flexibility to adapt to the challenges ahead."

As DME organizations face increasing costs, labor constraints and complex regulatory requirements, runOMNI offers a proven path forward. With its combination of intelligent automation, modular design and industry-specific focus, the platform provides a SaaS solution that empowers providers to improve both patient care and business performance.

About One Health Direct

One Health Direct provides cutting-edge healthcare marketing, customer service, and patient engagement solutions to partners and clients. Our focus is on supplying innovative treatment options for patients suffering from chronic health conditions, sent right to their homes while making the entire qualification, billing, and fulfillment process simple and time-saving for both the patient and physician.

Through collaboration with strategic partners and subsidiaries, One Health Direct has developed a holistic system that enables patients to receive better treatment solutions that more effectively and efficiently manage their chronic healthcare issues. Whether a partner is utilizing the complete system or only certain components, One Health Direct is committed to helping each partner provide better service to more patients suffering from chronic conditions.

One Health Direct supports patients in attaining innovative treatment options, including DME (durable medical equipment) products like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), orthotics, urological and phototherapy supplies.

