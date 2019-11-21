Runs Scored by Phillies Players This Season Leads to $40,000 for Local Charities - Thanks to "Philadelphia Insurance Runs for Charities Program"

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Philadelphia-area non-profits are benefiting from the runs tallied by the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2019 season. Through the Philadelphia Insurance Runs for Charities program, Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) donated $50 for every Phillies run scored in 2019. The ball club totaled nearly 800 runs, which resulted in Philadelphia Insurance donating $10,000 to four community organizations for a total of $40,000.

The charitable beneficiaries include:

Kencrest of Blue Bell, PA provides educational services to children and families in Philadelphia and community based support to people with developmental or intellectual disabilities and their families in PA, DE, and CT.

Merakey of Lafayette Hill, PA is a leading developmental, behavioral health, and education non-profit provider offering a breadth of integrated services to individuals and communities across the country.

Horizon House of Philadelphia, PA helps those who desire to live independently and be fully engaged in their communities by offering community-based support in three areas: behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and homeless services.

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging coordinates a broad range of services that help older Philadelphians live as independently as possible.

"We're thrilled that our partnership with the Phillies and the runs they scored on the field this season can make such an impact off the field," shared Brian O'Reilly, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Philadelphia Insurance Companies. "All the cheers from fans who helped the Phillies score runs this year were also helping these amazing organizations. They go to bat every day to help people in our community. We're pleased to team up with the Phillies this season and hope they score even more runs next year."

The four non-profits were honored at an award ceremony Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillie Phanatic, former Phillies players, and others took part in the celebration. Photos from the event are available online. Please photo credit Bryan Lathrop.

"Philadelphia Insurance Runs for Charities is a terrific initiative that helps charitable organizations continue their important work in the community," said John Weber, President of Phillies Charities, Inc. "We are honored to join Philadelphia Insurance Companies and celebrate those who are making a difference with their much-needed programs and services."

Philadelphia Insurance Companies is one of the leading insurance carriers in the country for non-profit and human service organizations. The Company has thirty years of experience delivering specialized insurance solutions to non-profits. Since 1980, PHLY and its employees have donated more than $46 million to charitable causes and organizations.

About Philadelphia Insurance

Philadelphia Insurance Companies designs, markets, and underwrites commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance products incorporating value added coverages and services for select industries. The Company is rated "A++" (Superior) by A.M. Best Company and "A+" for counterparty credit and financial strength by Standard & Poor's. In business for over 50 years, PHLY is nationally recognized as a member of Ward's Top 50, one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance, and one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. The organization has more than 50 offices strategically located across the United States to provide superior service. For more information, please visit www.PHLY.com.

About the Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are a Major League Baseball team. They are the oldest continuous, one name, one city franchise in all of professional American sports, dating to 1883. The Phillies are a member of the Eastern Division of Major League Baseball's National League. Since 2004, the team's home has been Citizens Bank Park in the South Philadelphia section of the city. For more information, visit phillies.com.

