RunSafe Security and Critical Software Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Safety and Security of Critical Systems

RunSafe Security and Critical Software are partnering to address regulatory requirements and secure critical sectors in Europe and the US, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial systems.

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RunSafe Security, a leader in immunizing software from cyberattacks through a patented, frictionless process, and Critical Software, a key player in delivering safety-critical software solutions, have formed a strategic partnership to protect embedded systems in the US and Europe's most vital sectors. The partnership strengthens both companies' abilities to tackle regulatory compliance and cybersecurity challenges in automotive, aerospace, and industrial technology industries.

The partnership demonstrates a commitment to delivering comprehensive safety and security solutions for critical systems. Together, the two companies offer a unique combination of RunSafe's cutting-edge memory safety technology and Critical Software's deep domain expertise developing mission-critical systems. Their joint efforts ensure that critical systems are resilient against evolving cyber threats and meet stringent regulatory standards, including those for airworthiness, safety of flight, and industrial safety.

"This partnership is an important step forward in ensuring the integrity of code and protecting embedded software systems from both known and unknown threats," said RunSafe Founder & CEO, Joseph M. Saunders. "With Critical Software, we can address the pressing need for proactive cybersecurity measures across European critical infrastructure and meet EU requirements for transparency across the software supply chain."

João Carreira, Critical Software's CEO added: "At Critical Software, we are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and security in critical systems across industries. This partnership strengthens our global capabilities, and by welcoming RunSafe into the Critical Ecosystem, we're enhancing our ability to deliver resilient cybersecurity solutions while also expanding our presence in the U.S. Together, we're driving innovation and protecting mission-critical systems worldwide."

At a time when regulatory bodies and government agencies are tightening their focus on cybersecurity, the partnership between RunSafe Security and Critical Software offers a solution that goes beyond traditional scanning, patching, and monitoring. It offers tailored protection for complex systems, providing peace of mind to customers facing rigorous safety requirements.

Key services under the partnership include:

Attack Surface Reduction Analysis: A detailed assessment to identify and reduce exposure to unsafe code, helping meet regulatory demands for safety and security.

Build Process Integration: Seamless deployment of RunSafe's technology which automatically inserts security protections into existing software development build processes, ensuring compliance with quality and security standards.

Safety Artifact Generation: Automated testing and validation processes that deliver reliable, secure binaries with the documentation needed for compliance.

With this collaboration, RunSafe Security and Critical Software are poised to significantly secure the US and European critical sectors. The companies are uniquely positioned to help customers meet today's safety and security challenges while paving the way for future innovation.

For more information about RunSafe's approach to protecting embedded software systems and shielding against memory-based exploits and advanced cyber threats, please visit https://runsafesecurity.com .

About RunSafe Security

RunSafe Security immunizes software from cyberattacks without developer friction, disrupting hacker economics. Our security techniques inoculate customer systems from an entire class of cyberattacks. Our customers integrate our product across build tools chains without developer friction, protecting open-source software and proprietary native code without changing system behavior nor affecting system overhead. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Huntsville, Alabama and Munich, Germany, RunSafe Security's customers span the aerospace & defense, energy & industrial automation, transportation & autonomy, medical devices, and high-tech verticals. Learn more at: https://runsafesecurity.com/ .

About Critical Software

Founded in 1998, Critical Software is an international technology company that specializes in developing software solutions and providing engineering services for critical and reliable systems. These systems support the safety, mission, and business objectives of enterprises. The company collaborates with international clients across diverse sectors, including space, aviation, energy, defense, finance, medical devices, and transportation.

With over 1,300 employees across its offices in Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Germany, Critical Software is one of the few technology companies worldwide with both agile and waterfall software development processes rated at CMMI® Level 5. As a Benefit Corporation, the company is committed to sustainability, social and environmental responsibility, and transparency, reflecting its dedication to conducting business for the common good.

For more information, visit: www.criticalsoftware.com

Media Contact:

RunSafe Security

Staci Cretu, SVP & CMO

[email protected]

https://runsafesecurity.com

SOURCE RunSafe Security