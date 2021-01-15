RunSafe Security Announces Partnership with ReleaseTEAM

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RunSafe Security , a pioneer of the patented process to immunize software from cyber-attacks and disrupt hacker economics without developer friction, today announced a partnership with ReleaseTEAM , a full-service DevOps consulting firm, servicing both public and commercial clients for over 20 years. With this relationship, ReleaseTEAM delivers even more security options to its DevOps clients.

"Given ReleaseTEAMS' mission to empower customers on their DevOps journey, security was a crucial consideration for the company," said Joe Saunders, CEO of RunSafe Security. "Alkemist was a logical fit to their portfolio and allows for a secure move from traditional software development lifecycle practices to a modern DevOps environment."

As part of the partnership, ReleaseTEAM is licensed to resell the full suite of RunSafe's Alkemist products at a discounted rate to its customers. Deployment will be handled directly by ReleaseTEAM with backend support from RunSafe.

"As the DevOps market evolves and our customers continue to adopt and mature their software development lifecycle methodology, RunSafe Alkemist was a natural fit for our needs," said Shawn Doyle, CEO of ReleaseTEAM. "Customers are looking for truly automated security solutions that don't slow down developers, and Alkemist delivers on cboth fronts."

RunSafe's Alkemist is the only automated cyberhardening tool to protect open source, in-house developed code and third-party binaries while leaving each system functionally identical, but logically unique. To learn more about Alkemist, visit https://runsafesecurity.com/product/alkemist/

About RunSafe

RunSafe Security is on a mission to immunize software from cyber attacks and disrupt hacker economics without developer friction. RunSafe's patented technology, Alkemist, inoculates customers' systems from an entire class of cyber attacks by stopping the infection at its source. Our customers integrate our product across build and deploy toolchains to protect open source, in house code, and 3rd party binaries. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with an office in Huntsville, Alabama, RunSafe Security's customers span the critical infrastructure, IIoT, automotive, medical, DevSecOps and national security industries.

About ReleaseTEAM

ReleaseTEAM is a veteran-owned DevOps consulting firm with offices in the US and Canada. A full-service resource for both the public and commercial sectors, offering the best solutions in the industry, delivered with over 20 years of expertise. We focus on helping our clients adapt and mature their software development lifecycle methodology, with solutions tailored to their objectives and culture.

DevOps consulting, support, staff augmentation, coaching/mentoring, and software & licensing solutions. We work with you to understand your unique needs, audit your current development process, and recommend adoption paths with the highest return. Our consultants then evaluate the tools and own the implementation.

