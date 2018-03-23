Runs.com Announces Appointment of Art Wangperawong as Chief Technology Officer

As CTO, Art will be responsible for evolving our technology strategy, scaling our blockchain systems and infrastructure, expanding our machine learning expertise, and driving execution on our roadmap to help create the world's best experiences for our community members.

James Yee, the Chairman of Runs.com said "Our search for a highly capable CTO who can convert complex technologies into simple and delightful experiences millions of people can use, was critical to us. Art brings that capability to our team."

Giri Devanur, CEO of Runs.com said, "During our engagement with Art as a panelist in our launch, Art emerged as the natural choice given his deep knowledge of Blockchain. He brings the simplicity of thinking and skills related to AI and machine learning to link to our pioneering efforts in community commerce. I'm delighted to officially welcome Art on board and look forward to his contributions to Runs.com's core target market of 2 billion fans of Cricket, Coffee & Cinema."

Art Wang said, "I am excited to be a part of this founding team of highly qualified professionals and look forward to guiding the technology strategy to make Runs.com a valuable platform for community commerce."

Art previously co-founded and managed an AI technology company. Art holds a PhD from Stanford University and has authored several papers in science and technology.

About Runs.com

Runs.com is a pioneer of community commerce (com-commerce) targeting 25 countries and over 2 billion people.

We are developing innovative ways for people to have amazing curated experiences by rewarding their affinity and contributions to the community that is currently centered around cricket, cinema, and coffee.

With the power of technologies such as Blockchain, AI, ML, AR/MR, we are reimagining the ways communities interact and engage in a decentralized world.

Website http://runs.com

Headquarters Singapore

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/runscom-announces-appointment-of-art-wangperawong-as-chief-technology-officer-300618618.html

SOURCE Runs.com

Related Links

http://runs.com

