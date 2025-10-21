RunStar® Expands Smart Scale Lineup With Three New Models Designed for Personalized Health Tracking

Feature Upgraded Electrode Pads, Expanded Display Metrics and Space-Saving Designs for a Tailored Wellness Experience

LEESBURG, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RunStar ®, the leader in cutting-edge smart scales dedicated to making personalized health and wellness accessible and simple, is excited to introduce three new smart scales to its suite of products . The new scales innovatively build upon RunStar's proprietary technology and are designed to provide every user with the most individualized and effortless health tracking experience yet. Key updates range from enhanced offline data to the incorporation of Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) coating, a transparent conductive material that allows for a larger sensor area.

"At RunStar, personalization is at the heart of everything we do," said Frank Li, Founder of RunStar. "With the release of these new models, we're able to offer even more options for consumers to choose the scale that best fits their goals, lifestyle and home, all while delivering the accuracy and ease of use that RunStar is known for."

As part of the launch, RunStar® is expanding its advanced 8-electrode line with three new models that introduce upgraded foot electrode pads to improve conductivity, offering an enhanced user experience. The new models include:

8E SmartScan Ultra Body Fat Scale ($211.99, currently available at $169.99 for launch discount pricing) elevates everyday health tracking. The new scale provides offline user functionality and data saving, intelligent voice prompts and DEXA-validated accuracy, making it one of the most advanced smart scales on the market. It also features ITO coating and eight real-time display metrics, an upgrade from the seven metrics of previous models. All eight metrics are shown on a colorful, interactive display designed for clarity at a glance. Additional metrics include: Weight trend tracking, so that users can view their weight over time and get a fuller picture of their health Body fat, including a breakdown of subcutaneous versus visceral fat Muscle mass, showing how much of the body's weight comes from muscle BMI, providing a general indicator of body composition based on height and weight

elevates everyday health tracking. The new scale provides offline user functionality and data saving, intelligent voice prompts and DEXA-validated accuracy, making it one of the most advanced smart scales on the market. It also features ITO coating and eight real-time display metrics, an upgrade from the seven metrics of previous models. All eight metrics are shown on a colorful, interactive display designed for clarity at a glance. Additional metrics include: 8E Body Fat Scale ($106.99, currently available at $90.69 for launch discount pricing) comes in two variations : Metal , which features high-conductivity metal electrode pads that maintain durability and affordability. ITO , which features a larger sensory area, thereby reducing the need for precise foot placement and allowing for a more convenient measurement process.

For users looking for a compact, straightforward option, RunStar has also refreshed its digital line with the D400 Digital Weight Scale ($29.99, currently available at $24.99 for discount pricing), a streamlined version of the popular D550 Digital Weight Scale . With a smaller footprint, the D400 is lighter, more compact and ideal for smaller spaces. Despite its smaller size, the D400 maintains the most loved features of the D550, including a large, easy-to-read display screen, auto-calibration and anti-slip foot pads designed to maximize stability.

Outside of their new features, the scales also retain the capabilities and tools of other RunStar scales, including connectivity to RunStar's Starfit app, where up to 28 analytics can be viewed and tracked, offline syncing, intelligent voice prompts, printable analysis reports, and more. Additionally, all RunStar scales boast DEXA-validated accuracy and benefit from RunStar's 30 years of rigorous research and development .

About RunStar® :

RunStar ® is a smart scale brand redefining what personalized health and wellness look like through its innovative technology and unique range of smart scales. The brand's core philosophy revolves around the idea that to achieve optimal health, you need to understand your body deeply—its strengths, its weaknesses, and how to improve both. For RunStar®, every metric tells a story: how much fat you're carrying, how much lean muscle you have, how hydrated you are, how efficient your metabolism is, and so much more. These numbers matter because they reflect the inner workings of your body. With this knowledge, RunStar® empowers individuals to make choices that are tailored to their unique needs. Whether you're looking to shed excess fat, build muscle, or maintain a healthy metabolism, RunStar® provides the insights you need to take actionable steps toward better health.

