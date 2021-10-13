Runway 7 Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Deal With Sony Hall

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a successful inaugural New York Fashion Week season in September 2021, Runway 7 proudly announces an exclusive multi-year production deal to continue hosting NYFW at Sony Hall, New York's premier venue for live events. An expansive style marketplace, Runway 7 is the only hybrid platform of its kind, offering a world-class vertical platform and fashion incubator for independent designers and renowned brands alike to showcase their collections each season, as well as production services. 24 established designers, including Naeem Khan, Balance Athletica, and Joseph DeAcetis' brand Potro, showed as part of the debut Runway 7 calendar for packed audiences that included fashion influencer Arika Sato, The Bachelor alums Chelsea Vaughn, Serena Chew, and Pieper James, and Emmy Award winner Anne Heche. The week closed with a finale party hosted by famous nightclub impresario Suzanne Bartsch, who debuted her collaboration with Ugg as part of the event. Runway 7 looks forward to many successful seasons producing NYFW at the world-renowned Sony Hall, continuing with their February 2022 NYFW events.

Runway 7 Fashion at Sony Hall

Media Contact:

Marisa Ritts

[email protected]

310-422-3242

SOURCE Runway 7