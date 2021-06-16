Runway Applauds the Blue Wizard's London Fashion Innovation in the Crypto Space

The designer is making moves in the clothing industry using cryptocurrency and wild hood designs which look like they belong in a Harry Potter Movie. The capes are studded in a variety of stones, ready for any Wizard or Witch to make the grand appearance. As of right now the couture design is only available to select clients, email the company to get on the waiting list. The Blue Wizard designs can only be had with its currency and the supply is very limited.

"We wanted to shock the crypto world", said Jackie Johnson the fashion director for Blue Wizard clothing, going on to say "so we locked 200 of the 279 units for a month", links to the coins can be found on their website.

About Blue Wizard: A couture designer from Europe which defines the edge of fashion and its new coin $WIZVIP.

About RUNWAY: Runway is a selective celebration of the inspirational designers, entertainers and artists that bring beauty, grace and elegance into our lives. Fashion and beauty are not simply about image; these elements are a cultural barometer for what is going on in society and in the lives of everyone.

https://www.wizvip.me/wiz-fashion-2021

https://www.dextools.io/app/uniswap/pair-explorer/0xe6f31d356f05d1f66786225a2ebfc058d56dad3e

