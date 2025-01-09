Runway Growth Capital and BC Partners Credit Announce $131 Million Financing Commitment to VertexOne to Accelerate Growth and Execute a Strategic Acquisition

Funding will enable VertexOne to optimize its platform, expand market presence, and support the acquisition of Accelerated Innovations.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture-backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, and BC Partners Credit, today announced a $131 million financing commitment to VertexOne. BC Partners Credit is the $8 billion credit arm of BC Partners, an alternative investment firm with approximately $40 billion AUM.

VertexOne has been a Runway portfolio company since December 2021 and is a leading provider of vertical market software solutions for electric, gas, and water utilities.

The capital will enable VertexOne to refinance existing obligations, acquire Accelerated Innovations ("AI") for $32.5 million, and invest in platform enhancements to deliver transformative customer engagement solutions.

"VertexOne's strategic growth trajectory and commitment to innovation have been exemplary," said Greg Greifeld, Managing Director and Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Runway. "We are excited to provide this capital alongside BC Partners Credit to support VertexOne's continued success, including their acquisition of Accelerated Innovations."

As part of the financing, Mr. Greifeld will join VertexOne's Board of Directors.

"We are grateful for the partnership and investment from Runway and BC Partners Credit," said Andrew Jornod, President and CEO of VertexOne. "This funding not only strengthens our financial position but also enables us to deliver superior value to our energy and utility clients, empowering them with innovative tools to improve customer experience, operational efficiency, and sustainability outcomes."

"VertexOne has demonstrated impressive growth and resilience since our initial investment," said Keith Pennell, Managing Partner at DFW Capital Partners. "This latest financing is a testament to VertexOne's market leadership and vision. The acquisition of Accelerated Innovations and the deployment of additional capital will significantly enhance VertexOne's ability to deliver advanced, customer-focused solutions to energy and utility providers. We look forward to VertexOne's continued success as it expands its market presence."

The acquisition is expected to strategically position VertexOne to expand its reach in the electric, gas, and water utility markets as well as the electric and gas retail markets. By integrating Accelerated Innovation's technology, MyMeter, with VertexOne's existing solutions, the company will be able to offer a comprehensive platform that combines customer information systems with advanced analytics, seamless billing and payment solutions, and real-time customer engagement.

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment adviser to investment funds, including Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY), a business development company, and other private funds, which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of a target of $30 million to $150 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com .

About BC Partners & BC Partners Credit

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm in private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017, with a focus on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment, often in complex market segments. The platform leverages the broader firm's deep industry and operating resources to provide flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies across Business Services, Industrials, Healthcare and other select sectors. For further information, visit www.bcpartners.com/credit-strategy .

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit www.vertexone.net .

About DFW Capital Partners

DFW Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on lower middle-market companies. With over $2 billion under management, the firm concentrates on service companies, with an emphasis on outsourced business and industrial support services, and healthcare companies. DFW has established a 20+ year track record of success in both building companies and generating returns for its investors. DFW is headquartered in New York, New York and maintains an office in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Additional information is available on our website at www.dfwcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition, or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

