Runway Growth Capital Announces a Senior Secured Term Loan of $40 Million to FiscalNote

WOODSIDE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, announced today the close of a senior secured term loan of $40 million to FiscalNote, a global technology company that provides software and political intelligence around legislative and regulatory risk.

Runway joins Arrowroot Capital to lead the funding round to enable FiscalNote to further develop technology and services, drive additional strategic acquisitions, and expedite expansion into new international markets.

FiscalNote uses powerful machine learning to provide clients with timely policy information and insights to more effectively navigate market risk and uncertainty. FiscalNote is the go-to organization for products and services dealing with political risk and uncertainty.

"We have been impressed with FiscalNote's growth trajectory to date, and we are excited that they chose Runway as a partner to help them realize their vision and market potential," said Mark Donnelly, Managing Director, Head of Origination at Runway. "The FiscalNote team has a clear vision and an impressive list of Fortune 500 customers, making them the premier technology provider of policy information that replaces the first principles for how organizations across the world manage and act on legislative and regulatory risk."

Runway provided minimally dilutive capital to help support FiscalNote's continued international growth, future acquisitions, the refinance of an existing credit facility, and an expansion of core products and services.

"We are very excited by our momentum in terms of revenue growth and enhancements to our market leading solutions for managing and acting on legislative and regulatory risk," said Tim Hwang, founder and CEO of FiscalNote. "This infusion of capital from Runway validates our momentum and the market opportunity that exists to develop new products and services that enhance our clients' risk mitigation and opportunity development strategies."

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote is a global technology company focused on delivering timely and relevant political and regulatory intelligence in a complex and evolving world. More than 4,000 clients worldwide rely on FiscalNote for legislative and regulatory data, policy news & analysis, stakeholder management, collaboration and advocacy tools.



To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands visit www.FiscalNote.com.

