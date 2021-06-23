Runway Growth Capital LLC Announces New Senior Hires, Augmenting its Finance and Accounting Team and Technology Origination Team

Operating out of the Chicago office, Thomson will focus on scaling Runway's financial operations. She will work closely with Runway's CFO, Tom Raterman, to refine the firm's core financial best practices and advise on key financial and investor reporting.

"Our platform has grown substantially over the last several years, including our flagship private BDC and traditionally structured private funds. Expanding our financial team to include talent that is well-steeped in financial reporting, controls, and a regulated operating environment is a logical next step in our growth and financial success," explained Raterman. "Carmela's experience in Big Four public accounting dealing with large banks and complex lending situations will directly enhance the quality of our financial reporting and other areas of financial control."

Thomson brings almost ten years of financial experience in banking, lending and accounting to Runway, with a blend of technical experience, risk management, and project management.

"Runway is invested in elevating its financial and back office operations and client services, to ensure the firm continues to be an important part of helping companies flourish," said Thomson. "It's exciting to be with a venture debt firm that supports both investors and entrepreneurs seeking financing options that don't take away from their hard-earned equity."

Previously, Thomson was a Senior Manager, Audit at KPMG Chicago, serving in leadership roles for the majority of her time. She has extensive experience in the performance of integrated audits and knowledge of SEC, PCAOB, COSO, and SOX rules and requirements. She graduated from Loyola University Chicago with a B.S. in Accounting and Economics.

Weyer will work alongside Mark Donnelly, Head of Origination at Runway, to cultivate new borrower and investor relationships for its technology portfolio. Weyer will operate from Runway's Silicon Valley office, and assist with forming new partnerships and diversifying the technology group while leveraging his existing networks from the commercial lending world.

Weyer joins Runway with more than 20 years in banking focused on the technology and life sciences industries, with startup and early-stage growth experience.

"As part of Runway's West Coast Technology Origination team, Andy will help to enhance how Runway sources deals in Silicon Valley and across the West Coast," said Donnelly. "Andy's experience being a trusted partner to entrepreneurs in the technology sector in Silicon Valley makes him an important piece in Runway's ability to provide capital solutions to expansion / growth stage companies."

"I'm passionate about working with entrepreneurs and their investors and deploying capital to help fuel the growth of startup technology companies," explained Weyer. "Runway has proven itself as a long-term capital partner that's trusted in the venture and growth debt space, so I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with their experienced team and help deliver exceptional client service."

Weyer most recently led the West Coast Technology Originations group for Pacific Western Bank and held senior lending roles with its predecessor, Square 1 Bank. Earlier, he worked with Escalate Capital Partners and Comerica Bank's Technology and Life Sciences group. Weyer graduated from the University of Arizona with a B.S. in Business Administration.

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment advisor to investment funds, including Runway Growth Credit Fund Inc., which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of $10 million to $70 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit our website at www.runwaygrowth.com.

