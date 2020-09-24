Runway Growth Capital LLC Hires Charles Baker as Director of Business Development and Investor Relations

Baker will operate out of Runway's New York Office and report to the Company's CFO, Tom Raterman. In his new position, Baker will be charged with increasing the overall asset base of Runway, including by building and strengthening relationships among current and prospective investors.

"Investor development and ongoing relations is critical to Runway's future success, and we feel quite fortunate to bring in someone with Charles' unique blend of experience to help guide us," said Raterman. "Whether by managing fund marketing efforts to grow new investor relationships, or by supporting numerous international clients and taking great care of Runway's existing investors, Charles will lead Runway's investment growth in a number of key areas."

Raterman explained that Baker will coordinate multiple functions that are required to build assets, focusing on project management and strengthening Runway's external and internal marketing efforts to aid fundraising.

"The venture debt market is currently very attractive; borrowers are increasingly recognizing the role it plays in their capital structure to reduce the overall cost of capital, add flexibility, and minimize dilution," adds Raterman. "At the same time, investors are finding the risk/reward trade-off of venture debt compelling as compared to other asset classes, given the historic level and stability of returns as well as favorable loss ratios when compared to other forms of private credit. Charles will play an important role in our continued evangelization for venture debt."

"Runway's peerless reputation in venture lending was a significant draw for me–coming from a placement agent where we worked with multiple fund managers, I am looking forward to returning to a singular focus and becoming an expert in venture lending," said Baker. "Whether engaging with existing investors to ensure they continue to support Runway, or fostering new connections with anyone looking for a strong and trusted partner, I look forward to being a catalyst for the firm's future growth and investment."

Baker comes to Runway with a unique background having served for more than six years in the United States Navy. As a young officer, he served in various capacities, having led an anti-piracy boarding team deployed to the waters around Somalia as well as serving as Air Defense Warfare Commander for the GEORGE WASHINGTON Carrier Strike Group, homeported in Yokosuka, Japan. Following his time in the Navy, Baker worked two stints in New York City, first at Guggenheim Investments and then at Partners Group, serving on their respective institutional distribution teams. Just prior to joining Runway, Baker worked at Pinnacle Trust Partners LLC, a leading independent placement agent for alternative investments specializing in Private Credit.

Baker was a four-year varsity water polo letterman at the United States Naval Academy, where he participated in the NCAA Final Four tournament on three separate occasions. He earned his MBA from NYU's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment advisor to investment funds, including Runway Growth Credit Fund Inc., that are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of $10 million to $75 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit our website at www.runwaygrowth.com.

