Runway Growth Capital LLC Hires Shayna Modarresi as Managing Director, to Focus on Technology Investing

Modarresi comes to Runway from Lodestar Ventures, an early-stage venture fund that she founded to invest in technology companies that create lifestyle efficiencies. Throughout her career, Modarresi has provided strong venture investment strategy and deal flow, with a keen eye for digital disruption having secured backing for nearly 50 companies (19 of which have been acquired by the likes of Google, Twitter, Facebook, and Box). She was named a Woman of Influence in Venture Capital by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and a featured investor in the 2020 book "The Intelligent Investor: Silicon Valley."

"Shayna's experience and relationships from years of working in Silicon Valley, along with her deep understanding of SaaS, enterprise, social, and consumer technology adds a valuable set of skills to our already strong technology team," said Mark Donnelly. "Shayna is an exceptional culture fit and is committed to being a partner who helps borrowers achieve their business goals."

Over Modarresi's career, she has shown an instinct for identifying category leaders in the technology space. At Runway, we expect she will continue her efforts to thoughtfully structure loans that support growing technology companies and meet the needs of both entrepreneurs and investors.

"Runway has a peerless reputation in the industry as lenders and investors, and I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a well-regarded team," said Modarresi. "What really stood out to me is just how aligned my career is with Runway's leadership, in particular David Spreng, who was an accomplished venture capitalist before turning his sights to venture debt. This diversity of thinking, aligned with a Silicon Valley perspective and the ability to help technology-focused companies build and grow their businesses with debt, is what led me to this opportunity. I'm excited to bring this deep institutional and sector knowledge to Runway's technology practice."

Before joining Runway and founding Lodestar Ventures, Shayna served as an Investment Advisor to Correlation Ventures, where she sourced investments in early and growth stage technology companies. Prior to that, Shayna was a Partner at XG Ventures where she helped back numerous startups, five of whom reached IPO. Before XG, Shayna managed DLA Piper's venture group in Silicon Valley where she focused on making investment recommendations and enhancing the funding prospects of early and growth stage companies. Earlier in her career, Shayna was with Probitas Partners, where she helped raise more than $3 billion from institutional investors for venture funds such as Scale Venture Partners, BCE Ventures, and IDG Ventures. She started her career in Investment Banking at Lazard and spent six years executing on M&A and Private Placements.

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment advisor to investment funds, including Runway Growth Credit Fund Inc., which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of $10 million to $70 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit our website at www.runwaygrowth.com .

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition, or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry, and the global economy. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by funds that Runway manages. Runway undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

