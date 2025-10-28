Runway Growth Capital Recognized on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors List for Third Consecutive Year

Runway's inclusion on the 2025 list underscores its continued leadership in providing minimally dilutive capital solutions for founders.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC . ("Runway"), a leading provider of growth loans to venture and non-venture-backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors list. This marks the third consecutive year Runway has been selected to appear on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly list. It also highlights the firm's reputation as a trusted financial partner providing capital solutions that preserve founder ownership and control.

"Raising capital is no small feat for today's entrepreneurs. That's why discovering investors who offer more than just financial backing—those who bring mentorship, resources, and a true spirit of partnership to your growth journey—is both rare and invaluable," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors are collaborators and dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed."

The distinguished list recognizes investors who actively support founder-led businesses and play a meaningful role in their success. Honorees have a proven track record of partnering closely with founders and maintaining deep engagement throughout the life of their investments.

"Earning a place on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for the third year in a row underscores the trust we've built with founders who want to scale their businesses without giving up ownership," said David Spreng, Founder and CEO of Runway Growth Capital. "We are committed to being long-term partners that offer flexible capital, honest guidance, and the freedom for founders to stay in control."

To date, Runway has partnered with over 80 businesses, committing more than $3.0 billion in loans to companies on the path to profitability. Since its founding in 2015, the firm has become a leader in venture lending, delivering tailored, non-dilutive financing to high-growth companies across a range of industries. At the core of Runway Growth Capital's investment approach is a collaborative ethos built on trust, transparency, and long-term alignment.

In January of 2025, Runway Growth Capital was acquired by BC Partners Credit, a move that united Runway's founder-focused approach to late-stage lending with BC Partners' global capabilities and $40 billion in assets under management. The partnership extends Runway's reach across structured equity, fund finance, and equipment leasing, enabling the firm to serve more companies with greater flexibility while retaining its existing leadership team and disciplined credit culture.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their companies have grown during these partnerships.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors .

Legal Disclosure

The award for Runway's advisory services has been given by a non-advisory client. A cash compensation entry fee was given in association with the award. Any compensation may create a conflict of interest. For more information on Inc.'s award selection process, click here .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is an investment adviser to investment funds, including Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY), a business development company, and other private funds, which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of a target of $30 million to $150 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition, or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

