Runway Innovation Hub Names Sandra Miller as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Innovation Hub, a premiere innovation platform at the epicenter of San Francisco's tech ecosystem, announced today that Sandra Miller has been named CEO.

Ms. Miller joins Runway with deep experience in technology innovation and entrepreneurship from organizations such as Stanford University, the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Accenture Ventures and Singularity University. Ms. Miller's experience, expertise and leadership will help Runway to thrive in the ever-changing global innovation landscape.

Runway Cafe Lounge Sandra J. Miller, CEO of Runway Innovation Hub

Ms. Miller comments: "I have been attending Runway events and collaborating with Runway community members for years. I have seen firsthand how Runway has evolved in San Francisco's unique startup and innovation ecosystem. However, what strikes me the most about Runway is what has not changed over the years: it's what members say about the Runway community, how the Runway team interacts and values each team and their missions, how they collaborate and engage with each other. These elements have persisted in a powerful way."

Regarding the future of Runway, Ms. Miller further comments: "I am committed to building on the strength of the incredible Runway community. With the impending completion of major renovations to the Runway space, we will be even better positioned to provide the environment, connections, programming and services our members and customers need to succeed."

About Runway Innovation Hub. Runway, located at the epicenter of the tech sector in San Francisco's Twitter building, was founded in 2013 to accelerate the development and scaled growth of promising startups in partnership with corporates, investors, universities, and global startup ecosystems. In addition to fostering a vibrant co-working experience, Runway provides Corporate Innovation Services and Event Services. Learn more at http://runway.is/

