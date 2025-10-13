The collaboration brings together two brands with a shared vision rooted in South Carolina: Hudson, a native of Ridgeway, and Volvo Cars, whose flagship Volvo EX90 SUV is assembled at the company's manufacturing plant in Ridgeville, outside of Charleston.

From the Scandinavian living room to the runway

In this unique automotive-fashion collaboration, Hudson brings his signature approach to power dressing. Known for his impeccable tailoring, Hudson has designed looks for numerous celebrated figures and most recently dressed approximately 20 guests for the 2025 Met Gala.

Reflecting the Volvo EX90's interior design philosophy of a "Scandinavian living room", Hudson's made-to-order pieces embody the same principles of rational simplicity, functional comfort and thoughtful craftsmanship, while incorporating the same upholsteries found inside the car's cabin. These fabrics showcase how luxury and more sustainable materials can work hand in hand.

The line features two statement pieces, with one incorporating platinum-inspired finishes as a tribute to Volvo Cars' 70th anniversary in the US – a Platinum Jubilee celebrating seven decades of Swedish design and innovation on American roads:

Tailored Wool Blend car coat (MSRP 1,895 USD): Crafted from the same responsibly sourced and natural wool used in the Volvo EX90's seat upholstery, these coats feature Hudson's signature sharp tailoring and an oversized silhouette designed specifically for driving comfort. The mid-thigh length provides warmth while keeping legs free for pedal operation and is a modern interpretation of the classic car coat that originated in the early automotive era.

(MSRP 1,895 USD): Crafted from the same responsibly sourced and natural wool used in the Volvo EX90's seat upholstery, these coats feature Hudson's signature sharp tailoring and an oversized silhouette designed specifically for driving comfort. The mid-thigh length provides warmth while keeping legs free for pedal operation and is a modern interpretation of the classic car coat that originated in the early automotive era. Nordico in Dawn belt (MSRP 225 USD): An homage to Volvo Cars' invention of the three-point seat belt, this elegant fashion accessory showcases how automotive innovation can transform into couture. Highlighted in an elegant Dawn colorway, the collection's belt features the same Nordico upholstery available in the EX90. This premium and durable surface material made of bio-attributed PVC with a textile backing of 100% recycled polyester is complemented by a platinum-inspired buckle that includes an embossed co-branded Volvo Cars and Sergio Hudson logo.

Capsule Collection: Style versatility

Hudson has created a three look Capsule Collection that pairs each of the collaboration's items with existing garments in his fashion line. These styling creations show how the car coat and belt can transition seamlessly from day to night, promoting wardrobe longevity through thoughtful design:

Look One: Casual Luxury featuring the High Waist Boot Cut Trouser in Light Weight Denim

featuring the High Waist Boot Cut Trouser in Light Weight Denim Look Two: Signature Suit Mode featuring the Houndstooth Classic Vest and Houndstooth Signature Pant

featuring the Houndstooth Classic Vest and Houndstooth Signature Pant Look Three: Afterhours Authority featuring the Long Sleeve Paillete Embroidered Mini Dress

A shared vision rooted in South Carolina

This collaboration represents more than a creative fusion – it's a celebration of shared geography and values. Both Volvo Cars and Sergio Hudson have roots in South Carolina, and this EX90-inspired collection is a tribute to the local communities and a reflection of a mutual dedication to craftsmanship and premium design.

"This collaboration is a celebration of luxurious style, purpose and our presence in the Charleston area. By joining forces with Sergio Hudson, we're merging automotive design with a modern vision of fashion in a collection that empowers you to feel more confident," said Kelly Mason, Head of Communications, Volvo Car Americas. "Hudson's meticulous attention to detail mirrors our own philosophy of Swedish craftsmanship, creating pieces that honor both our automotive heritage and modern luxury."

To truly understand Volvo Cars' design ethos, Hudson spent time at the carmaker's Charleston Plant, immersing himself in the company's Scandinavian design language and understanding the Volvo EX90's production process. This hands-on experience informed every aspect of the collection's designs, from choosing the materials and colorways, to the final finishes found on the pieces.

"Visiting the Charleston Plant, I was struck by the intentionality behind every design choice. I witnessed an attention to detail I apply during my own design process," said Sergio Hudson, Founder and Creative Director, Sergio Hudson Collections. "The EX90 in particular is warm, sophisticated and mindfully crafted. I wanted to capture that same feeling of elevated comfort and conscious luxury in pieces that make you feel elegant and confident."

Exclusive availability

The limited-edition collection of car coats and belts are available in a limited quantity and exclusively online for consumer purchase in the US, Canada and the UK beginning October 20, 2025. Each piece is made-to-order and manufactured in the United States by Sergio Hudson Collections.

MSRP:

Tailored Wool Blend car coat: 1,895 USD

Nordico in Dawn belt: 225 USD

Built on materials designed with sustainability in mind, this collaboration marks a new chapter in fashion and automotive partnerships, proving that when visionary brands unite around shared values, they can create something extraordinary.

For 70 years in the US, Volvo Cars has been redefining what it means to move through the world safely – now, that philosophy extends to how we dress for the journey.

For more information and to purchase pieces from the co-branded collection starting October 20, 2025 visit https://www.volvocars.com/us/l/sergio-hudson/.

About Volvo Car USA

Headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey, Volvo Car USA LLC (VCUSA) (www.volvocars.com/us) is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden (Nasdaq Stockholm VOLCAR B), providing sales, marketing, parts, service, technology, and training support to Volvo automobile retailers in the United States since the 1950s. Operations also include a manufacturing campus in Ridgeville, SC that underlines the company's long-term commitment to the U.S. as a key market. In addition, VCUSA maintains offices in California and parts distribution and training centers across the country. More information is available on the Volvo Car USA media website: http://www.media.volvocars.com/us.

Volvo Cars in 2024

For the full year 2024, Volvo Car Group recorded a record-breaking core operating profit of SEK 27 billion. Revenue in 2024 amounted to an all-time high of SEK 400.2 billion, while global sales reached a record 763,389 cars.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker "VOLCAR B". "For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way." This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

As of December 2024, Volvo Cars employed approximately 42,600 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' headsoft relaunch office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).

About Sergio Hudson

The Sergio Hudson brand was launched in 2014 by designer Sergio Hudson and re-established in 2016 with business partner Inga Beckham. The brand has an established aesthetic defined by immaculate tailoring and quality materials. Composed of jaw dropping statement pieces and wardrobe staples, Sergio Hudson collections are designed to make women feel beautiful, glamorous, confident and sexy. Every garment is carefully crafted for the female form with a masterful use of color and silhouette. Beckham and Hudson are extremely proud that the collections are produced in New York City, creating employment opportunities within the local fashion community. The Sergio Hudson Collections can be found on sergiohudson.com, select boutiques, Amazon Luxury Stores and luxury retailers worldwide.

SOURCE Volvo Cars