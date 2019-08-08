Runway of Dreams™ Foundation Announces 2019 Fashion Revolution Event, September 5, In New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Runway of Dreams Foundation (RODF), a nonprofit organization working towards a future of inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities, will kick off New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with their annual Fashion Revolution Event (#RethinkTheRunway), a one-of-a-kind adaptive fashion show and gala, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Cipriani on 42nd Street in New York City. Red carpet arrivals begin at 6:00 p.m. (ET).

Celebrating inclusion, applauding innovation, and highlighting change in the fashion industry, the Runway of Dreams Foundation's fashion show will feature over 40 models of all abilities including "America's Got Talent" Mandy Harvey, model and actress Jamie Brewer, and Fashion Revolution honoree Madeline Stuart. The Fashion Revolution event marks the first time Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, Zappos Adaptive, and Kohl's adaptive clothing options will grace the same runway, broadening the reach of adaptive clothing in the mainstream industry and celebrating people with disabilities. The event will also feature Runway by SAP, a groundbreaking app that virtually brings consumers onto the runway, allowing them to provide feedback to the designers on outfits they like and love and to dive into each outfit, discovering product and designer information on individual items and accessories. They can then use the "buy now" feature to purchase the outfits they love.

In addition to the fashion show, the evening will honor Mike Shaffer, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, PVH Corp., with the Commitment to Inclusion Award; Matt Laukaitis, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Industries, SAP, with the Innovation Award; and super model and fashion designer Madeline Stuart, with the Inspirational Achievement Award. Presenting the award to Ms. Stuart will be Hunter McGrady, model and body positivity activist.

"We are very excited and proud to present our 4th annual Fashion Revolution Event, kicking off New York Fashion Week, celebrating inclusion and empowerment of people with disabilities as part of the fashion conversation," said Mindy Scheier, Founder and President, Runway of Dreams Foundation. "The event is a celebration of all the progress our industry has made throughout the year. We are humbled by the volume of participants and volunteers and incredibly thankful for the support of this year's sponsors including PVH, Tommy Hilfiger, Zappos Adaptive, SAP, and Kohl's."

For more information regarding the (SOLD-OUT) Fashion Revolution Event and the Runway of Dreams Foundation, please visit www.runwayofdreams.org

Fashion Revolution 2019 sponsors include: Presenting sponsor PVH; and Visionary sponsors: AlixPartners, Peerless Clothing, Ross Stores, SAP, Tommy Hilfiger, and Zappos Adaptive.

About Runway of Dreams Foundation

The Runway of Dreams Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works towards a future of inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities. Founded on the basis that clothing is a basic human need, the Runway of Dreams Foundation develops, delivers and supports initiatives to broaden the reach of adaptive clothing and promote people with disabilities in fashion. Through adaptive runway shows, awareness building campaigns, wardrobe grants and scholarship programs, the Runway of Dreams Foundation is empowering people with disabilities with opportunity, confidence, independence and style.

