RUNWAY OF DREAMS FOUNDATION LAUNCHES 'THE CAMPAIGN FOR INCLUSION'

News provided by

Runway of Dreams Foundation

01 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Runway of Dreams Foundation launches The Campaign for Inclusion, presented by Sephora. This inaugural campaign entitled 'It's Time to Adapt' is the first multi-brand fashion and beauty editorial featuring People with Disabilities wearing Adaptive & Universally designed products.

Runway of Dreams is a non-profit (501c3) organization leading the movement of disability inclusion in the fashion and beauty industries, raising awareness and inspiring change through programming that celebrates people's differences, challenges stereotypes, and highlights the need for Adaptive & Universally designed apparel.

This inaugural campaign, presented by Sephora and captured in Miami, highlights brands that are committed to the inclusion of disability.  New season Adaptive & Universally designed clothing, accessories and footwear are featured from the foundation's corporate partners: Zappos, Kohl's, Target, JCPenney, adidas and Tommy Hilfiger.

Talent in the shoot includes: Shaquem Griffin, the first football player with a disability to be drafted to the National Football League, Yarelbys Tua (content creator), Alvaro Alcocer (musician), Daniel Steele (golfer), Steffi G. (beauty influencer), and Emily Rowley (content creator.) 

Founder Mindy Scheier, who led the creative direction of the Foundation's campaign stated, "People with Disabilities are the largest minority on the planet. Through the Foundation's 'Campaign for Inclusion', we are reframing perceptions of disability by showing the importance of disability representation with the brands committed to true inclusion, and specifically highlighting Adaptive and Universally designed apparel and footwear. This first campaign takes the Foundation's impact from the runway to the world of content-driven media campaigns."    

The Foundation is grateful to its Presenting Sponsor Sephora; Production Sponsor, Starr Media (known for its work for Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton and Nike); along with its 2023 Corporate Partners honored in this campaign, Zappos, Kohls, Target, JCPenney, adidas, and Tommy Hilfiger for making possible this next step in Disability Inclusion within Fashion and Beauty.

@RunwayOfDreams|
#ItsTimeToAdapt
#RunwayOfDreams

SOURCE Runway of Dreams Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.