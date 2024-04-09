Rupi Kaur and Andrews McMeel Publishing Announce the Release of a 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition of her Bestselling Poetry Collection milk and honey To Be Published on October 1, 2024

Including a Sneak Peek at the New Cover

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally bestselling poet, artist, and performer Rupi Kaur today revealed the cover of the milk and honey 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition of her bestselling poetry collection to be released by Andrews McMeel Publishing (AMP) October 1, 2024. This stunning collector's edition features a brand-new cover design to celebrate the occasion.

milk and honey 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition by Rupi Kaur to be published October 1, 2024 by Andrews McMeel Publishing Rupi Kaur. Photo Credit Baljit Singh

In addition to the four iconic original chapters—the hurting, the loving, the breaking, the healing— the 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition will include an exclusive new chapter of poetry, new original illustrations, an illuminating introduction by Rupi, a collage of behind-the-scenes photos and memorabilia illustrating the book's decade-long journey, her handwritten diary entries, and heartfelt annotations from Rupi and some of today's most respected voices on a selection of fan-favorite poems.

"This exceptional new edition is a celebration of the trajectory of the book that transformed the poetry category and has impacted so many," said Kirsty Melville, President of AMP, and CEO of parent company Andrews McMeel Universal. "We are thrilled with the opportunity to present it to readers who treasure the original milk and honey as well as to the many new readers who will eagerly anticipate its publication."

Since debuting in 2014, milk and honey has gone on to sell over 6 million copies globally, becoming one of the highest-selling books of poetry in the 21st century and propelling Rupi Kaur into the stratosphere as the poetic voice of a generation. For the past 10 years, milk and honey has taken millions of readers on a journey through life's most bitter moments, reminding them along the way that there is also sweetness everywhere, if only you are willing to look.

"I wanted to put this 10-year anniversary collector's edition of milk and honey together as a thank you to my readers," said Rupi Kaur. "It symbolizes the unexpected success from self-publishing as a college student a decade ago, to the incredibly fulfilling journey I've been on with my readers ever since. I'm excited to share a brand-new chapter of poetry with this edition, and hope milk and honey will continue to impact readers new and old, as it has for me."

milk and honey spent more than three years on the New York Times bestsellers list and remained a staple on the list for more than 100 consecutive weeks, a feat matched only by a handful of books that are not part of a series. With its global impact milk and honey has been translated into more than 40 languages. Kaur has also published the sun and her flowers (2017) and home body (2020), both debuting at #1 on bestseller lists across the world, followed by Healing Through Words (2022), all with AMP. Together, these collections have sold over 12 million copies.

