Rupi Kaur Live Premieres Worldwide April 30, 2021

A distinctive fusion of poetry, humor, spoken word, music, and compelling visuals inspired by Kaur's No. 1 New York Times bestselling poetry collections, milk and honey , the sun and her flowers , and home body , Rupi Kaur Live enthralls through the prism of these illustrious works. Invoking humor, acknowledging heartache, and inspiring empowerment, Kaur guides the audience through a vibrant and transcendent journey about growth and healing. From Kaur's early success as an author to the challenges of depression, sexual trauma, and the immigrant experience, and the triumphs of self-love and finding goodness in the world, Rupi Kaur Live explores themes of challenges, and redemption.

"Sharing this show with the world is a dream come true," said Kaur. "I've spent a decade performing my poetry, and every show since I was a teenager till now, has amounted to this live special. I can't wait to experience it as a collective with all my readers across the world. It's been a journey – and this release feels like a celebration."

A global phenomenon, each of Kaur's poetry collections have been No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. They have sold more than 8 million copies worldwide, and have been translated into over 40 languages. Kaur feels most at home when creating art or performing her poetry onstage, and Rupi Kaur Live is a transformational experience that celebrates both.

The show is presented by independent global entertainment company Andrews McMeel Universal (AMU). It was produced by Kimmie Kim (Live From New York!) and directed by Liz Patrick (The Ellen DeGeneres Show). Executive producers are Kaur, Rakhi Mutta (Kaur's manager), and Fred Nelson.

Andrews McMeel Universal is an independent, global entertainment company and partner to world-class creative talent. Through publishing, syndication, entertainment and interactive experiences, AMU connects audiences to universal messages of truth, humor and hope that have the power to connect people and change lives.

World Premiere Date: April 30, 2021 @ 9:00pm ET

