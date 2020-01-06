Rupp Joins Isabella Bank Board

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jae Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Isabella Bank Corporation announced the appointment of Ms. Vicki Rupp to the Board, effective November 2019.

Ms. Rupp retired in 2016 from Dow Chemical Company after a successful thirty-five year career in various positions, including her final position of Corporate Director Business Services. Her Dow Chemical experience included specialty research & development, environmental, health and safety, global corporate service management, mergers & acquisition implementation, and organizational management. Ms. Rupp owns her own consulting company, Vicki Rupp Consulting, for companies seeking operational improvements.

"I am excited to have Ms. Rupp join our Board of Directors. Her professional experience and knowledge of the Great Lakes Bay Region will be beneficial to both our board and our bank," stated Evans.

In addition, Ms. Rupp serves on the Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) Foundation board and SVSU board of control as vice chair. Ms. Rupp serves her community as a member of the executive committee of United Way, STEM volunteer, and DOW/SVSU Affinity Network Leader. She resides in the Saginaw community.

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 116 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust and estate planning services. The Bank has 30 banking locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw. The Corporation has been recognized on the Detroit Free Press list of "Top Workplaces" for five years.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com.

