Ruppert Expands Presence in Florida Market with Acquisition of Lawnscapes, Inc.

LAYTONSVILLE, Md., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruppert Landscape, LLC ("Ruppert Landscape"), an industry-leading provider of commercial landscaping services, today announced the acquisition of Lawnscapes, Inc. ("Lawnscapes"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded over 30 years ago by Joe Littleton, Lawnscapes provides industry-leading commercial landscaping services. Based in Panama City, Florida, the company serves customers in the surrounding counties of the Florida Panhandle, including Gulf, Walton, Washington and Jackson.

The acquisition of Lawnscapes aligns with Ruppert's strategic plan to partner with market leaders and expand into new geographies. In 2022, Ruppert Landscape partnered with San Francisco-based private equity firm Knox Lane to support and accelerate its growth objectives.

"We're excited to grow our presence in the Florida market through our partnership with Lawnscapes," said Phil Key, CEO of Ruppert Landscape. "Lawnscapes has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional service, fostering lasting customer relationships and prioritizing team development—values that closely align with Ruppert's. This collaboration opens up exciting opportunities, and we're proud to join forces with Joe Littleton and the skilled and dedicated Lawnscapes team."

"We were looking for a partner who shared our vision and values, could accelerate our growth and offer greater opportunities for our team," said Joe Littleton, Founder and President of Lawnscapes, Inc. "It was also important that we remain deeply involved in the company we've built as we continue serving the loyal, long-term clients who have been instrumental to our success. Combining with Ruppert meets that criteria, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead."

About Ruppert Landscape

Ruppert Landscape, founded as a family and employee-owned business, is a leading provider of commercial landscaping services. Headquartered in Laytonsville, MD, Ruppert is proud of its 2,500 team members that serve customers from over 50 branches primarily throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern US. The company prides itself on its strong culture, commitment to its employees, unmatched attention to its customers, and giving back to the community. For more information, please visit www.ruppertlandscape.com

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com

