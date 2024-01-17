Ruppert Landscape Enters South Carolina Market with Acquisition of The Greenery of Charleston

News provided by

Ruppert Landscape, LLC

17 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

LAYTONSVILLE, Md., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruppert Landscape, LLC ("Ruppert Landscape"), an industry-leading provider of commercial landscaping services, is pleased to announce it has expanded its services in South Carolina with the acquisition of The Greenery of Charleston.

Owned and operated for 15 years by Andrew Dupps, The Greenery of Charleston is the leading commercial landscape maintenance and installation provider in the Charleston market. Together with partners Dennis Hensley and Tom Murray, along with the support of approximately 320 talented team members, the company serves customers in Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, Johns Island, Kiawah Island, and Summerville.  

The acquisition of The Greenery of Charleston aligns with Ruppert's vision to continue to expand the company's footprint within current and adjacent markets. In 2022, Ruppert Landscape partnered with San Francisco-based private equity firm Knox Lane to support and accelerate its growth objectives.   

"We are eager to enter the South Carolina market through this partnership with The Greenery of Charleston," said Phil Key, CEO of Ruppert Landscape. "Their reputation for superior service delivery, strong customer relationships, and commitment to team development and growth fits perfectly with Ruppert's values and I could not be more excited about the opportunities of the combined businesses. This is a great group of people and we are proud to be associated with them."

"When deciding on a partner, Ruppert's culture really resonated with us," commented Andrew Dupps. "Their track record of growth, customer service, and passion around development and opportunity for team members aligns perfectly with our priorities."

About Ruppert Landscape

Ruppert Landscape, founded as a family and employee-owned business, is a leading provider of commercial landscaping services. Headquartered in Laytonsville, MD, Ruppert is proud of its 2,300 team members that serve customers from over 40 branches primarily throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern US. The company prides itself on its strong culture, commitment to its employees, unmatched attention to its customers, and giving back to the community. For more information, please visit www.ruppertlandscape.com

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com

Contact: Amy Snyder / (410) 591-9242   

SOURCE Ruppert Landscape, LLC

News Releases in Similar Topics

