Ruppert Landscape Expands Presence in South Carolina Market with Acquisition of Ocean Woods Landscaping, Inc.

LAYTONSVILLE, Md., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruppert Landscape, LLC ("Ruppert Landscape"), an industry-leading provider of commercial landscaping services, today announced the acquisition of Ocean Woods Landscaping, Inc. ("Ocean Woods Landscaping"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ocean Woods Landscaping has been a leader in the South Carolina market for over 50 years, serving clients in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Okatie and Beaufort. Ocean Woods Landscaping Owner and President Matt Thomas will join Ruppert Landscape as a Partner and continue leading the business.

This acquisition further advances Ruppert's strategic plan to partner with market leaders and expand into new geographies. In 2022, Ruppert Landscape partnered with San Francisco-based private equity firm Knox Lane to support and accelerate its growth objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt and the entire Ocean Woods Landscaping team to the Ruppert Landscape family," said Phil Key, CEO of Ruppert Landscape. "This talented team enhances our presence in a key South Carolina market and underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled service and expertise to our clients. We are proud to partner with Ocean Woods and are looking forward to building a stronger future together."

"Our reputation for delivering exceptional service results has been accomplished by prioritizing our customer relationships and providing growth and development for our employees," said Mr. Thomas. "Ruppert Landscape aligns perfectly with our values. They not only share our commitment to providing top-notch quality for customers but also recognize the important role our team members play in the overall success of the company, all while promising avenues for career advancement. That is important to us."

About Ruppert Landscape

Ruppert Landscape, founded as a family and employee-owned business, is a leading provider of commercial landscaping services. Headquartered in Laytonsville, MD, Ruppert is proud of its 2,500 team members that serve customers from over 50 branches primarily throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern US. The company prides itself on its strong culture, commitment to its employees, unmatched attention to its customers, and giving back to the community. For more information, please visit www.ruppertlandscape.com

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com

